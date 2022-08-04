Music Theater Works To Present ZORRO: THE MUSICAL At The North Shore Center For The Performing Arts, August 12

Music Theater Works presents the regional premiere of Zorro: The Musical at the North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, August 11 - August 21 as the third production of its 2022 season with music by Gipsy Kings and John Cameron, lyrics by Stephen Clark, book by Clark and Helen Edmundson, directed by Adrian Abel Azevedo, music directed and conducted by Justin Akira Kono with choreography by Laura Savage.

The performance schedule includes a preview performance Thursday, Aug. 11 at 1 p.m. with press opening Friday, Aug. 12 at 8 p.m. The running time is 2 hours and 45 minutes, including a 15 minute intermission. The performance schedule is Wednesdays at 1 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m. Saturdays at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are now on sale from $39 to $106 and tickets for guests 25 years old and younger are half-price at MusicTheaterWorks.com.

Brace yourself for extraordinary aerial acrobatics, spectacular sword-fighting and incredible magic in the theater as Music Theater Works tells the tale of the legendary swordsman and defender of justice in Zorro: The Musical. Zorro has captured the imagination of millions for over a century, in books, movies and television-now he takes the stage in a thrilling original musical. Don Diego de la Vega, a wealthy caballero, lives a double life as a masked hero entangled in adventure and romance, fighting to protect his people from tyranny, and to win the love of the beautiful Luisa.

In association with Ensemble Español, this regional premiere is an unforgettable and action-packed experience, with dazzling choreography and a captivating Flamenco-based score by the international pop sensations, Gipsy Kings.

The cast of Zorro: The Musical includes Cisco Lopez (Diego); Laura Quiñones (Luisa); Emmanuel Ramirez (Ramon); Alix Rhode (Inez); J. Christian Hill (Garcia); Luis A. Galvez (Don Alejandro, Old Gypsy);Víctor López (ensemble, U/S Garcia); Malachi Marrero (ensemble, U/S Ramon); Jazmine Tamayo (ensemble. U/S Luisa, Inez); Kaitlyn Pasquinelli (ensemble, dance captain); Henry Cartaya (ensemble); Luis Del Valle (ensemble); Trillium Falotico (ensemble); Jair Herrera (ensemble); Bruce Holtman (ensemble); Liora Lahav (ensemble); Isabel Ramirez (ensemble); Autumn Thelander (ensemble); Lina Bulovaite (Flamenco dancer); Jocelyn Leving (Flamenco dancer); Karla Tennies Koziura (Flamenco dancer); Diego Salcedo (Flamenco guitarist) and Ellie Prendes (Swing).

The Zorro: The Musical band includes Justin Akira Kono (conductor/drums); Nina Saito (violin); Gregory Strauss (trumpet 1); Ryan Hobbs (trumpet 2); Linda Madonia (keyboard); Stephen Boyer (keyboard); Thomas J. Logan (guitar); Marcel Bonfim (bass) and Tina Laughlin (percussion).

The Zorro: The Musical creative team includes Adrian Abel Azevedo (director); Justin Alikra Kono (music director); Laura Savage (choreographer); Luis Beltran Ureña (spanish dance choreographer); Will Hughes (technical director); Jacqueline Penrod & Richard Penrod (set designers); Adriana Díaz (costume designer); Andrew Meyers (lighting designer); Eric Backus (sound designer); Alice Salazar (hair and make-up designer); Sheryl Williams (intimacy director); Nick Sandys (fight choreographer); Aaron Shapiro (production manager); Chelsea Lynn (master electrician, programmer); Justin Dougan-LeBlanc (costume assistant); Julie Fehler-Render (costume assistant); Karlika Clayborne (hair and make-Up assistant, runner); Trillium Falotico (intimacy captain); Sean Michael Mohler (stage manager); Sam Gonzales (assistant stage manager); Kristen Brinati (wardrobe crew); Alexis Lotspeich (wardrobe crew); Alon Stotter (spotlight operator); Linda Madonia (orchestra contractor) and Kyle A. Dougan (producing artistic director).

All guests will be required to wear a face mask regardless of vaccination status and to present their photo ID with proof of full vaccination from COVID-19 with an approved vaccine.