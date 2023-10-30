Music Theater Works To Celebrate Scotland With Special Events Announced For BRIGADOON

Brigadoon is directed by Sasha Gerritson and assistant directed and choreographed by Clayton Cross.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 4 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW

Music Theater Works To Celebrate Scotland With Special Events Announced For BRIGADOON

Music Theater Works To Celebrate Scotland With Special Events Announced For BRIGADOON

Music Theater Works' Lerner and Loewe's Brigadoon in the North Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, currently playing through November 12, announces special events for the Sunday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. performance.

The matinee begins with Thistle & Heather Highland Dancers and Dave Johnston of Chicalba Bagpiping Services on bagpipes providing pre-performance entertainment starting at 1:15 p.m. and Whisky Tasting with Old Pulteney in the lobby before the production and at intermission. Immediately following Brigadoon, Producing Artistic Director Kyle A. Dougan and Chicago Scots' President Gus Noble discuss Scottish music and the stories of Scottish immigration to the United States. These special events are provided at no additional cost.

Tickets for Brigadoon, book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, directed by Sasha Gerritson, assistant directed and choreographed by Clayton Cross and music directed by Michael McBride, are now on sale from $39 to $106 with tickets for guests 25 years old and younger available at half-price at MusicTheaterWorks.com or by calling the Music Theater Works box office at the North Shore Center, 847.673.6300. Discounts for subscriptions and groups of 10 or more are available by contacting 847.920.5360.

“We are looking forward to welcoming our special guests to Music Theater Works for an afternoon celebrating Scotland,” said Dougan. “All of these events, from the dancing to the whisky tasting to the post-show discussion, we hope, will increase their enjoyment of the classic and magical Broadway musical of our highly recommended production of Brigadoon.”

The Thistle & Heather Highland Dancers of Chicagoland, founded in 1981, perform the colorful, expressive and physically demanding traditional Scottish Highland and National Dances.  Ensembles of Thistle & Heather dancers have performed with Celtic Rock Bands including, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers and Skerryvore, as well as Scottish Fiddler, Alasdair Fraser and Cellist, Natalie Haas, and world renowned violinist, Rachel Barton Pine. 

Founded in 1845 as the Illinois Saint Andrew Society, the Chicago Scots is the first and longest running non-profit organization in Illinois. They nourish Scottish identity, celebrate Scottish culture and support one of the finest senior living and memory care campuses in greater Chicagoland. Today, they welcome everyone who is Scottish by birth, by heritage or simply by inclination.

Music Theater Works is a resident professional not-for-profit music theater founded in 1980. During its 43-year history it has presented more than 150 productions and intimate presentations. Music Theater Works is a professional theater company whose mission is to present works for the musical stage including historic repertoire, revitalizing the Golden Age of Broadway and earlier works, celebrating the Great American Songbook and introducing modern classics. 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Multi-Award-Winning International New Rules To Play Raue Center Photo
Multi-Award-Winning International New Rules To Play Raue Center

New Rules are a multi-award-winning international duo based in Europe. They are the most sought entertainers in Cyprus, headlining the largest festivals and events across the island with performances for the Royal Air Force, world-famous celebrities, and large companies. Winning awards as ‘Best Duo', ‘Best Singer', ‘Best Live Band', and ‘Best Professional Live Wedding Vocalist (Cyprus). 

2
Photos: Chicago Shakespeare Theater Presents William Shakespeares TWELFTH NIGHT Photo
Photos: Chicago Shakespeare Theater Presents William Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT

Chicago Shakespeare Theater presents William Shakespeare’s romantic comedy Twelfth Night, staged by director Tyrone Phillips in the Courtyard Theater, running now through November 26.

3
Review: THE MAGIC PARLOUR at 50 West Randolph Photo
Review: THE MAGIC PARLOUR at 50 West Randolph

If you like good old-fashioned magic, sleight of hand, and mind-reading tricks, Dennis Watkins’s THE MAGIC PARLOUR is the ticket. Watkins has been performing his one-man show since 2011, and it’s newly arrived in the former Petterino’s reception space, which has been transformed into the titular magic parlor. Watkins is a master at his craft — the magic tricks themselves, of course, but also at entertaining audiences. He’s a real performer; evidently he’s had plenty of time to hone his act, but he also understands how to charm in a way that’s warm and inviting (even if the bits are well rehearsed). I think that’s in many ways the great feat of THE MAGIC PARLOUR; what’s a magician without charm up his sleeve?

4
THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER Takes Center Stage With Palos Village Players  Photo
THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER Takes Center Stage With Palos Village Players 

Prepare for an evening of laughter and entertainment as Palos Village Players present the classic comedy 'The Man Who Came to Dinner.' Get all the details here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Video
Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
See New Footage of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Video
See New Footage of GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour
HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform Unplugged Version of 'Walk Like A Woman' Video
HERE LIES LOVE Cast Members Perform Unplugged Version of 'Walk Like A Woman'
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Once on This Island in Chicago Once on This Island
Eta Creative Arts Foundation (11/03-11/19)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie in Chicago Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie
The iO Theater (9/17-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
Jenůfa in Chicago Jenůfa
Lyric Opera House - Chicago (11/15-11/26)
The Second City's Late Night Date Night in Chicago The Second City's Late Night Date Night
UP Comedy Club (5/12-11/18)
Music of the Baroque: Windy City in Chicago Music of the Baroque: Windy City
Harris Theater for Music & Dance (11/20-11/20)
Opera Up Close: A Winter's Journey (Die Winterreise) in Chicago Opera Up Close: A Winter's Journey (Die Winterreise)
The Center for Performing Arts (1/28-1/28)
Twelfth Night in Chicago Twelfth Night
Chicago Shakespeare Theater (10/25-11/26)
Blithe Spirit in Chicago Blithe Spirit
GreenMan Theatre (11/10-11/19)
Wade Bowen with Clayton Mullen in Chicago Wade Bowen with Clayton Mullen
Joe's Bar (11/10-11/10)
Derrick Procell in Chicago Derrick Procell
Raue Center For The Arts (3/21-3/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You