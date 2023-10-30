Music Theater Works To Celebrate Scotland With Special Events Announced For BRIGADOON

Music Theater Works' Lerner and Loewe's Brigadoon in the North Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, currently playing through November 12, announces special events for the Sunday, Nov. 5 at 2 p.m. performance.

The matinee begins with Thistle & Heather Highland Dancers and Dave Johnston of Chicalba Bagpiping Services on bagpipes providing pre-performance entertainment starting at 1:15 p.m. and Whisky Tasting with Old Pulteney in the lobby before the production and at intermission. Immediately following Brigadoon, Producing Artistic Director Kyle A. Dougan and Chicago Scots' President Gus Noble discuss Scottish music and the stories of Scottish immigration to the United States. These special events are provided at no additional cost.

Tickets for Brigadoon, book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, directed by Sasha Gerritson, assistant directed and choreographed by Clayton Cross and music directed by Michael McBride, are now on sale from $39 to $106 with tickets for guests 25 years old and younger available at half-price at MusicTheaterWorks.com or by calling the Music Theater Works box office at the North Shore Center, 847.673.6300. Discounts for subscriptions and groups of 10 or more are available by contacting 847.920.5360.

“We are looking forward to welcoming our special guests to Music Theater Works for an afternoon celebrating Scotland,” said Dougan. “All of these events, from the dancing to the whisky tasting to the post-show discussion, we hope, will increase their enjoyment of the classic and magical Broadway musical of our highly recommended production of Brigadoon.”

The Thistle & Heather Highland Dancers of Chicagoland, founded in 1981, perform the colorful, expressive and physically demanding traditional Scottish Highland and National Dances. Ensembles of Thistle & Heather dancers have performed with Celtic Rock Bands including, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers and Skerryvore, as well as Scottish Fiddler, Alasdair Fraser and Cellist, Natalie Haas, and world renowned violinist, Rachel Barton Pine.

Founded in 1845 as the Illinois Saint Andrew Society, the Chicago Scots is the first and longest running non-profit organization in Illinois. They nourish Scottish identity, celebrate Scottish culture and support one of the finest senior living and memory care campuses in greater Chicagoland. Today, they welcome everyone who is Scottish by birth, by heritage or simply by inclination.

Music Theater Works is a resident professional not-for-profit music theater founded in 1980. During its 43-year history it has presented more than 150 productions and intimate presentations. Music Theater Works is a professional theater company whose mission is to present works for the musical stage including historic repertoire, revitalizing the Golden Age of Broadway and earlier works, celebrating the Great American Songbook and introducing modern classics.