Music Theater Works Adds LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS To Its 2024 Season

Music Theater Works, currently presenting Lerner & Loewe’s Brigadoon through November 12, has announced that Little Shop of Horrors has been added its 2024 season at the North Shore Center For The Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd.
The 2024 season launches with The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, March 7 – 30, 2024, followed by Carousel, August 8 – August 18, 2024, Little Shop of Horrors, October 24 – November 17, 2024 and concludes with Legally Blonde: The Musical, December 19 – 29, 2024.
Current season ticket holders may renew for the 2024 season through October 19. Public subscription sales begin Friday, Oct. 20 at 12 p.m. and single tickets for 2024 productions go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024 at 12 p.m. For more information go to MusicTheaterWorks.com.
March 7 - March 30, 2024
Music and Lyrics by William Finn
Book by Rachel Sheinkin
Directed and Choreographed by Christopher Pazdernik
Music Directed by Michael McBride
North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd
Preview: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.
Press Opening: Friday, March 8, 2024 at 7 p.m.
Performance Schedule: Wednesdays at 2 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., with additional performances on Saturday, March 16 at 2 p.m. and Thursday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m.
Adult Only Performances (ages 18+): Saturday, March 23 and March 30 at 7 p.m.
Ticket Prices: $19.50 - $109
Winner of the Tony and the Drama Desk Awards for Best Book, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee has won the hearts of theatergoers across the country with its mix of wit, wills, and audience participation. Join this group of unique and dedicated students as they compete for the spelling bee championship that celebrates the pursuit of the ultimate prize while finding the joy of being oneself.
August 8 – 18, 2024
Music by Richard Rodgers
Book and Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II
Directed by Sasha Gerritson
Music Directed by Michael McBride
Choreographed by Andrew Waters
North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd
Preview: Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.
Press Opening: Friday, August 9, 2024 at 7 p.m.
Performance Schedule: Wednesdays at 2 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., with additional performances on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17 and 24 at 2 p.m.
Ticket Price: $19.50 - $109
Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel was voted best musical of the 20th Century by “Time Magazine.” Find out why this beloved musical that includes the songs “If I Loved You,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” and “Soliloquy” has become one of the most powerful and moving classics in the Broadway canon.
October 24 – November 17, 2024
Music by Alan Menken
Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman
Co-Directed and Choreographed by Producing Director Kyle A. Dougan and Lexie Bailey
Music Directed by Linda Madonia
North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd
Preview: Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.
Press Opening: Friday, Oct. 25, 2024 at 7 p.m.
Performance Schedule: Wednesdays at 2 p.m., Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2 and 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.
Ticket Prices: $19.50 - $109
The frighteningly fantastical musical arrives just in time for Halloween to make audiences scream with laughter. From the award-winning duo of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast, and Aladdin), Little Shop of Horrors is a sci-fi horror comedy meets love story meets rock musical as a man-eating plant from outer space takes over Seymour’s life and threatens to ruin his hope of finding love with his secret crush, Audrey.
December 19 - December 29, 2024
Lyrics and Music by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin
Written by Heather Hach
Directed by Sasha Gerritson
Music Directed by Michael McBride
Choreographed by MollyAnne Nunn
North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd
Preview: Thursday, December 19, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.
Press Opening: Friday, Dec. 20, 2024 at 7 p.m.
Performance Schedule: Saturdays at 2 and 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., with additional performances on Thursday, December 26 at 2:00 p.m. and Friday, December 27 at 7:30 p.m.
Ticket Prices: $19.50 - $109
This much fun should be illegal! Legally Blonde: The Musical, based on the cult classic film, shares the story of Elle Woods and her faithful pup, Bruiser on their journey from Southern California roots to the hallowed halls of Harvard Law School. Join Elle as she learns life’s important lessons on the subjects of love, friendship, the law, and self-respect.
Music Theater Works is a resident professional not-for-profit music theater founded in 1980. During its 43-year history it has presented more than 150 productions and intimate presentations. Music Theater Works is a professional theater company whose mission is to present works for the musical stage including historic repertoire, revitalizing the Golden Age of Broadway and earlier works, celebrating the Great American Songbook and introducing modern classics. The company uses collaborations among theaters, other artistic disciplines, social service agencies, local business, educational institutions and others to create music theater for the 21st century.
