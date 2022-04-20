Music Institute of Chicago Announces Celebración De La Música Latinoamericana

The Music Institute of Chicago has partnered with Strings of Latin America and the Reverón Piano Trio to produce Celebración de la Música Latinoamericana, a three-concert guest artist series featuring music by Latin-American composers at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston.



Concluding the series on Friday, May 13 are Venezuelan musicians Pacho Flores on trumpet and Elena Abend on piano (below). Flores, who earned First Prize in the "Maurice André" International Competition, the most distinguished trumpet competition in the world, thrives in classical and popular music styles. Abend, who received the William Schuman Prize for outstanding achievement and leadership in music, has performed recitals and chamber concerts as well as toured and recorded with major orchestras of Venezuela. The program includes works by Pablo Sarasate, Astor Piazzolla, Antonio Sánchez Pedro, Pacho Flores, Santiago Báez Cervantes, Paquito D'Rivera, and Enrique Crespo.

The series began with the Reverón Piano Trio on April 1 and continues Friday, April 22 with KAIA String Quartet.



Celebración de la Música Latinoamericana highlights the richness and diversity of classical repertoire written by Latin-American composers. By complementing the performances with community education activities focused on Latin-American music, Celebración de la Música Latinoamericana shines a spotlight on a group of composers and their music-classical repertoire that has long been under-represented or unheard.



Strings of Latin America (SOLA) is an official partner of The Sphinx Organization with the purpose of generating social engagement through the promotion of diversity in the classical music world. The Music Institute hopes to make Celebración de la Música Latinoamericana an annual concert series at Nichols Concert Hall and include a robust education component, which will be available to K-12 schools and other organizations in the community.Coming up at Nichols Concert Hall:

