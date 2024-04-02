Multi-Platinum-Selling Group America to Perform at The Chicago Theatre in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



America, the iconic multi-platinum-selling group, will perform at The Chicago Theatre on Friday, July 19 at 7:00PM as part of their Ride On tour. The Chicago Theatre show will also feature legendary Scottish singer-songwriter Al Stewart as a special guest. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 5 at 10:00AM CT.



America’s best-known tunes, which include “I Need You,” “Ventura Highway,” “Don't Cross The River,” “Tin Man,” “Lonely People,” and “Sister Golden Hair,” were cornerstones of 1970s Top 40 and FM rock radio. America's six certified gold or platinum albums displayed the full range of the trio’s talents. The trio won the GRAMMY for “Best New Artist” in 1972 and began working with George Martin and Geoff Emerick in 1974. This successful team went on to record seven albums and several top ten hits.



Their growth as singers, songwriters, and musicians has continued into the present day with landmark releases including 2000’s three-disc box set, “Highway;” 2002’s “Holiday Harmony;” 2007’s “Here & Now;” 2009’s “Live In Concert: Wildwood Springs;” 2011’s “Back Pages;” and 2015’s “Lost And Found and America: Archives Vol. 1.” In 2020, the band released their ultimate eight-disc anniversary box set “Half Century,” streamed their concert special “America - Live at the London Palladium,” and released their book “America, the Band, An Authorized Biography” by Jude Warne.



America’s recordings have been licensed for a multitude of placements in films including “American Hustle,” “The Nice Guys,” “The Last Unicorn,” and “Girl Most Likely;” television shows including “The Sopranos,” “Friends,” “Breaking Bad,” and “Saturday Night Live;” and video games including “Grand Theft Auto.”



Tickets for the July 19 show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 5, 2024 at 10:00AM CT at Ticketmaster.com and The Chicago Theatre box office.