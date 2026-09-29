Mozart's DON GIOVANNI to Feature Live ASL Interpretation at Lyric Opera of Chicago

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Lyric Opera of Chicago will make operatic history on Sunday, October 18, becoming the first major American Opera Company to present live American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation of a foreign-language opera. The milestone performance will be a 2:00 p.m. matinee of Mozart's Don Giovanni, sung in Italian. This performance marks the latest step in Lyric's ongoing commitment to making opera accessible to every audience.

Acclaimed Certified Deaf Interpreters Joshua Castille and Veramarie Baldoza will translate the performance live, bringing Lorenzo Da Ponte's libretto and Mozart's score to Deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences in an entirely new way, in real time, alongside world-class singers on stage.

“Don Giovanni gives us a chance to showcase the extraordinary artistry of this company – not only our singers, orchestra members and the artisans who bring the sets, costumes, and lighting to life, but also the expertise of our ASL interpreters, who translate the music and drama into a striking visual language of their own,” says Lyric General Director John Mangum.

“We are proud to be the first major American Opera Company to offer live ASL interpretation of a foreign-language opera. This is just the latest step in the work Lyric is always doing to widen how we welcome audiences into this house. Accessibility is not a single initiative for us but an ongoing commitment. Everyone deserves to experience the power of this art form and we will keep finding new ways to make that happen,” says Mangum.

A full afternoon of accessible programming

The historic ASL performance anchors a full slate of accessibility offerings available at the October 18 matinee performance including:

Touch Tour at 12:00 noon, which is a guided, tactical pre-performance experience developed for patrons who are blind or have low vision but open to all ticket holders, offering hands-on access to costumes, props, musical instruments, and the stage environment. No RSVP required.

Audio description delivered through headphones by renowned audio describer Martin Wilde, a favorite of Chicago audiences, offering concise narration of scenes, settings, costumes, and action for patrons who are blind or have low vision.

SoundShirts, which is an innovative wearable technology that uses touch sensation to let wearers feel the music in real time on their upper body in sync with the orchestra and singers, are also available. Lyric was the first opera company in the world to offer this innovation.

Beyond the October 18 performance, Lyric is introducing new Auracast assistive listening technology throughout the entire eight-performance run of Don Giovanni and for the new season that follows. Built on Bluetooth Low Energy audio, Auracast broadcasts sound directly from the source to compatible hearing aids, cochlear implants and earbuds like the JBL Tour Pro 3, rather than relying on a receiver to pick up sound from across the room. That eliminates much of the background noise and interference common with older assistive listening systems, delivering a cleaner, more natural signal directly to the listener's ear.

Many Android smartphones now support Auracast natively, letting patrons connect the way they would join a Wi-Fi network and select Lyric's audio stream directly from their phone. iPhone users can access the same broadcast through Auracast-enabled hearing aids or headphones paired via a manufacturer's app.

Lyric will continue to offer assistive listening devices on loan at no charge for patrons who prefer them or whose devices are not yet Auracast-compatible. These devices, along with Braille and large-print programs, high-powered opera glasses, and booster seats remain available from the Steiner Parquet coat check at every performance.

For more information on Lyric's accessibility services, visit lyricopera.org/accessibility or call Audience Services at 312.827.5600.

The October 18 milestone takes place during the run of Mozart's Don Giovanni, October 10 – November 1, 2026, opening Lyric's 72nd Season. Bass-baritone Christian Van Horn, a distinguished alumnus of Lyric's Ryan Opera Center, stars in the title role for the first six performances, with Kyle Ketelsen assuming the role for the final two. Lyric Music Director Enrique Mazzola leads the Lyric Opera Orchestra in a production directed by Chicago theater legend Robert Falls.

Performance Information

Don Giovanni – Eight performances, October 10 – November 1, 2026

Sunday, October 18 at 2:00 p.m. – First-ever, live ASL interpretation of a foreign-language opera, Touch Tour at 12:00 noon, audio description, and SoundShirts.

Full performance calendar and casting by date available at lyricopera.org/giovanni.

Language: Sung in Italian with easy-to-follow projected English titles above the stage.

ASL interpreted performance: All dialogue and lyrics will be translated into American Sign Language by two certified interpreters located near the stage.

Audio-described performance: Audio describer Martin Wilde will guide patrons who are blind or have low vision through the performance. A concise narration of scenes, settings, costumes, and actions will be delivered through headphones or via Auracast at appropriate times throughout the performance. Devices may be borrowed from the Steiner Parquet coat check.

SoundShirt performance: SoundShirts will be available for this performance. The SoundShirt uses touch sensation to allow wearers the ability to feel music on their upper body in real time with the orchestra and singers. SoundShirts can be reserved online or by calling the Audience Services team at 312.827.5600.

For more information and tickets, visit lyricopera.org/giovanni or call 312.827.5600.

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