Mosaic Players to Present 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE

5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche is a scintillating satire of women's roles in the 1950s.
Mosaic Players will present Click Here this fall.
Conceived by Evan Linder and Andrew Hobgood, 5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche is a scintillating satire of women's roles in the 1950s -- not to mention an unapologetic declaration of lesbi-independence!
For this show, we won't be putting all our eggs in one basket. In fact, during the show's run from September 9 to November 5, you will have nearly two dozen opportunities to eggsperience this delightful and insightful play. The best part is, you get to be part of the show! Don't worry -- you won't be eggspected to ham it up. After all, our motto is "No men, no meat, all manners."
Come out and meet the members of the Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein -- or, as we like to call them, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Quiche.
You're sure to have a gay old time.
