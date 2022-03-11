Molly Shannon & Jonathan Van Ness Will Appear at Chicago Humanities Festival in April

On the evening of Wednesday, April 13th, Chicago Humanities Festival will host two separate events at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance: the first with comedian Molly Shannon and the second with Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness.

At 6 PM on April 13th, Molly Shannon will sit down to talk about her memoir, Hello Molly! Shannon is best known for her beloved SNL characters like Mary Katherine Gallagher; popular TV shows like HBO's White Lotus; and award-winning films including Other People, Talladega Nights, and Promising Young Woman, but at CHF, attendees will meet a whole new side of this superstar, as Shannon shares the hilarious, heartbreaking, and honest story of how she crafted her signature brand of daring and empathetic comedy.

At 8:30 PM, Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness will sit down with CHF for a candid conversation about their new book of essays, Love That Story: Observations from a Gorgeously Queer Life. JVN-hairstylist, standup comedian, and amateur figure skater-will talk about getting comfortable with the uncomfortable, balancing the light with the dark in life, and how to embrace our own messy, gorgeous, flawed, and fabulous stories.

Save the date for more CHF Spring Festival news coming soon. In the weeks ahead, Chicago Humanities Festival - which was recently selected by an audience poll at the Chicago Reader as hosting the best Lecture Series in town - will announce a full Spring Festival lineup, coming in May, including more superstars from Hollywood, literature, and politics. Stay tuned to https://www.chicagohumanities.org for those announcements.