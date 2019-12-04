Mikala Stubley Appointed As Director of Sales and Marketing at Chicago Sinfonietta

In the midst of its 32nd year and the 2019-2020 season, the Chicago Sinfonietta team is expanding with the recent appointment of Mikala Stubley as Director of Sales and Marketing. With a diverse background in sales and marketing, Stubley will assist in achieving overall revenue goals and building awareness of the orchestra and its programs and mission aimed at diversity, inclusion and equity in the classical music industry.

"We are excited to welcome Mikala to the Chicago Sinfonietta family," said Jim Hirsch, Chief Executive Officer of Chicago Sinfonietta. "With her impressive experience and digital savvy in the world of performing arts, I am confident she will make a great addition to our team and serve our subscribers, audience members and network well. Mikala's role is crucial to the continued success and growth of Chicago Sinfonietta and the future certainly is bright."

A former violinist herself, Stubley joins the Chicago Sinfonietta team as the Director of Sales and Marketing, bringing with her more than 5 years of marketing and sales experience. Stubley most previously worked as Marketing & Communications Manager at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company, where she managed an annual marketing budget of $500,000, created and executed strategic marketing and sales plans and coordinated media relations efforts to achieve projected revenue and awareness goals. Stubley earned her undergraduate degree in Political Science from Syracuse University and is currently enrolled in Northwestern University's Master's English in Writing program. She also previously worked as Digital Advertising Consultant for the National New Play Network in Washington D.C.

Since its inception, diversity, inclusion and bold and dynamic programming have been at the center of Chicago Sinfonietta's mission. In 2016, Chicago Sinfonietta was one of just 14 organizations in the nation to receive the MacArthur Award for Creative and Effective Institutions - the "genius award" for nonprofit organizations. The Sinfonietta was also selected in 2016 by the Chicago Innovation Awards in recognition of its innovative approach to programming. Prior to that, Chicago Sinfonietta was named by ASCAP as the recipient of the 2011-12 Award for Adventurous Programming and in 2013 was dubbed, "the city's hippest orchestra" by the Chicago Tribune, always embracing the daring programming that has been part of its history.

For more information about Chicago Sinfonietta, please visit www.chicagosinfonietta.org.





