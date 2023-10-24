Michael Flatley's LORD OF THE DANCE is Coming to The Theater At MSG in March

Fans can expect new staging, costumes and choreography, plus cutting-edge technology, special effects, and remarkable lighting.
Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) and Outback Presents announced today that Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance will take place at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 7:30PM, as part of its 25th anniversary tour. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 27 at 10:00AM.
For a quarter of a century, Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance has been dazzling audiences across the globe with its unique combination of high-energy Irish dancing, original music, and storytelling. Since its premiere 25 years ago, it has been seen by over 60 million people, becoming one the most successful touring productions in entertainment history. For this special 25th anniversary tour, fans can expect new staging, costumes and choreography, plus cutting-edge technology, special effects, and remarkable lighting.
Tickets for the March 16 show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00AM at Click Here. Tickets will also be available at The Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box offices on Saturday, October 28.
