Michael Eric Dyson Will Discuss the Cultural Impact Of JAY-Z at the Gary Comer Youth Center

On Wednesday, December 4th, CHF will observe JAY-Z's 50th birthday as the final event of its 30th anniversary fall season. Dr. Michael Eric Dyson will close out the Chicago Humanities Festival's Year of Power and 30th anniversary with discussion of the life and times of Shawn Carter - JAY-Z - at 7:00 p.m. at the Gary Comer Youth Center.



Dyson's biography of this seminal and uniquely American artist ranges from Brooklyn's Marcy Projects and the release of "Reasonable Doubt" to the gilded towers of corporate America and "The Black Album." "If America is essentially an idea, then JAY is its best embodiment," Dyson writes. JAY-Z is the latest subject in a series of Dyson's hip-hop biographies. Previously, Dyson profiled the lives of Tupac Shakur and Nas.



Tickets for this final event of the year will go on sale to Chicago Humanities Festival members and the general public on Thursday, November 7 at 10 a.m. Visit chicagohumanities.org to buy tickets and learn more.



Tickets are $15 for members, $20 for the general public, and $10 for students and teachers.



Michael Eric Dyson on Jay-Z

Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Gary Comer Youth Center

7200 S Ingleside Ave, Chicago, IL 60619





