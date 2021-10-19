Metropolis Welcomes Chicago Comedians For A Comedy Jam With Lance Richards And Friends

Chicago comedians headline Thanksgiving weekend at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in A Comedy Jam with Lance Richards and Friends November 27, 2021.

Chicago native Lance Richards first took the stage as a student at Columbia College. It was there that Richards began to develop his skills as a comedian performing on various talent showcases throughout the Chicagoland area. In 2008, he set out to conquer the stage as a stand-up comedian, winning numerous local comedy competitions in the Midwest.

Richards has performed stand-up at colleges, festivals, private parties, benefit shows and many top national comedy clubs, from The Comedy Store in Los Angeles to Zanies in Chicago. He is currently traveling the globe working as a feature talent for agencies such as Funny Business and TribbleRun Comedy Network. With his animated and high energetic style, Richards is becoming one of the most sought after entertainers in both the college and club circuits. Lance is joined by special guest Steven Haas. Tim Benker hosts the evening.

COVID Protocols: All patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination (along with a photo ID) in order to enter the theatre, or show proof of a negative covid test as well as wear a mask while in the theatre. For more information on covid protocols visit Metropolis' website.

Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.

A Comedy Jam with Lance Richards and Friends will be held Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com.

The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday 12:00-4:00pm. On performance days, the Box Office will be open from noon through intermission of the performance.