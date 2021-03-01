Metropolis Presents Virtual Online Performances Of Radio Classics With METROPOLIS: ON THE AIR

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre and Hollywood 360 Radio present an evening of spine-tingling suspense thrillers - On The Air - live theatrical productions of classic radio plays March 27-April 4, 2021.

In the chilling tale Sorry, Wrong Number, a shut-in accidentally overhears a murderer's plot to kill another woman. Unable to contact her husband and written off by the police, Mrs. Stevenson gradually uncovers a sinister plot that may involve the black market, a crime syndicate and a college rival.

On a Country Road is a classic mystery of a traveling couple, lost in endless tracts of farmland, who hear news bulletins of a deranged killer recently escaped from a local asylum. Further lost while testing yet another shortcut, the couple become stranded and must confront life and death decisions.

In the great tradition of classic radio shows, Metropolis: On The Air will be recorded live, onstage, by an excellent ensemble. The On The Air series is available on any streaming device that can handle the suspense.

Scheduled streaming performances of Metropolis: On the Air, including a Live Post Show Talkback with cast and creative team, will be held Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 3 PM. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com.

On-demand streaming performances of Metropolis: On the Air will be available March 29-April 4, 2021. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com.

Metropolis is partially supported by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency, Ecolab Foundation, the Aileen S. Andrew Foundation, and The Saints Organization.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a complete performance schedule, visit MetropolisArts.com, email customerservice@metropolisarts.com, or call 847.577.5982 x239.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.

# # #