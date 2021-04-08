Metropolis Presents Annual Fundraiser VIRTUAL GALA: MASK-ERADE

Metropolis' signature fundraising event returns as Metropolis Virtual Gala: Mask-erade, including multiple ways to participate on Friday, April 30, 2021.

Join Metropolis' signature fundraising event with the first ever VIRTUAL gala: Metropolis Virtual Gala: Mask- erade. Experience a fun and entertaining evening from the comfort of your home.

This year will feature show- stopping performances from both Metropolis School of the Performing Arts students and faculty, and the theatre's upcoming spring and summer shows, Little Shop of Horrors and My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra, plus some other surprises.

Also featured are online, live and silent auctions for you to join in and bid the night away! The Fund-A-Cause this year will be raising money for Metropolis School of the Performing Arts live student productions.

Nothing can stop Metropolis from bringing this exciting new gala experience to you to celebrate and showcase Metropolis Performing Arts Centre!

While audiences are still unable to gather in-person this year, Metropolis has been working behind-the-scenes to prepare for a full re-opening. Now more than ever Metropolis needs your support to move closer to getting back to providing in-person shows, events and classes.

This year will feature Ring Raffle, raffling a beautiful ring, generously donated by Keswick Jewelers, Arlington Heights. You do not need to be present at the virtual gala win.

Metropolis Virtual Gala: Mask-erade is Friday, April 30, 2021 from 7:00-8:00 P.M. There are several ways to participate and join in the fun for this live streamed Gala: Event Access Only ($25), Individual tickets ($125), Platinum VIP House Party for 8 ($1500), Add-On pre-event cocktail party: serves 2 ($55), and Ring Raffle ($25). Tickets and more detailed information are available online at www.MetropolisArts.com.