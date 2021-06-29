Metropolis Performing Arts Centre Announces 2021-2022 Season

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre has announced its 2021-2022 season.



The 2021-2022 Season at Metropolis includes a series of popular theater productions:

• Groovy '60s musical revue SHOUT! The Mod Musical (September 16 - October 30, 2021)

• Thought provoking bio-musical Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill (January 27 - March 12, 2022)



• Joyful musical comedy smash Sister Act (July 14 - August 27, 2022)



Tickets are $35 for previews and $40 for regular run shows and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, by emailing



4 Shows at Regular Price $140-$160; 4 Show Subscription Price $95-$110

3 Shows at Regular Price $105-$120; 3 Show Subscription Price $75-$90



SHOUT! The Mod Musical - Created by Phillip George & David Lowenstein

An irresistible array of powerhouse songs, far out fashion, and groovy dance moves, SHOUT! The Mod Musical transports audiences to the 1960s. This musical revue rolls out arrangements of the decade's hits including To Sir with Love, Downtown, Son of a Preacher Man, Windy, and more classics. SHOUT! follows five British women as they navigate the decade, chronicling the vibrant '60s like flipping through a musical magazine. A tribute to the dynamic, independent singers of the era featuring Dusty Springfield, Petula Clark, Cilla Black, and many more who were instrumental in redefining society's attitudes toward gender. Dig out your tie-dyed tees and bell-bottom jeans and get ready to sing and dance along, as SHOUT! has all the vintage nostalgia you've been looking for.

Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill - By Lanie Robertson

1959 Philly, in a rundown seedy bar, Billie Holiday captivates a cabaret crowd as she tours the audience through the highs and lows of a tumultuous and tragic life in the blues. Interspersed with iconic songs like God Bless the Child, Crazy He Calls Me, and Strange Fruit, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill is a front-row seat to one of the final performances of the legendary jazz songstress. The iconic singer takes us on a bewitching journey through a lifetime of unforgettable music and momentous events, back to the birthplace of the blues. Filled with wry humor and aching hopefulness it is a riveting portrayal of one of the greatest jazz and blues vocalists of all time. Featuring intimate yet stunning renditions of Holiday's beloved repertoire, Lady Day is an unforgettable and touching portrait of this beloved icon.

Legally Blonde - Book by Heather Hach, Music and Lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin

A fabulously fun, award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, and scandal. When the ultimate Delta Nu sorority girl is dumped by her Harvard bound boyfriend in pursuit of someone more "serious" Elle sets out to prove herself. With a little ingenuity and charm she follows suit enrolling in the prestigious law school herself. The former fashion major is soon in over her head as this new challenge is more difficult than she had ever imagined. With help from a few new friends, the misguided attempt to get her boyfriend back leads to a much different journey, proving that self-discovery never goes out of style. Bursting with memorable songs, dynamic dances, and hilarity - this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal.

Sister Act - Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Glenn Slater, Book by Cheri Steinkellner & Bill Steinkellner