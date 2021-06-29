Metropolis Performing Arts Centre Announces 2021-2022 Season
The season will also feature Legally Blonde (April 28 – June 11, 2022) and Sister Act (July 14 – August 27, 2022).
Metropolis Performing Arts Centre has announced its 2021-2022 season.
The 2021-2022 Season at Metropolis includes a series of popular theater productions:
• Groovy '60s musical revue SHOUT! The Mod Musical (September 16 - October 30, 2021)
• Thought provoking bio-musical Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill (January 27 - March 12, 2022)
• Fabulously fun musical comedy Legally Blonde (April 28 - June 11, 2022)
• Joyful musical comedy smash Sister Act (July 14 - August 27, 2022)
Tickets are $35 for previews and $40 for regular run shows and can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, by emailing customerservice@metropolisarts.com, or by calling the Box Office at 847.577.5982 x239. Become a Subscriber and see all 4 shows and save over 30% off the single ticket price, or choose Flex and select 3 shows and save 25% or more from the single ticket price:
4 Shows at Regular Price $140-$160; 4 Show Subscription Price $95-$110
3 Shows at Regular Price $105-$120; 3 Show Subscription Price $75-$90
Subscribers enjoy additional benefits, including easy ticket exchanges at the Box Office window or via mail or phone, 10% off tickets to select shows all year long, and talkbacks with actors and directors on select dates.
SHOUT! The Mod Musical - Created by Phillip George & David Lowenstein
An irresistible array of powerhouse songs, far out fashion, and groovy dance moves, SHOUT! The Mod Musical transports audiences to the 1960s. This musical revue rolls out arrangements of the decade's hits including To Sir with Love, Downtown, Son of a Preacher Man, Windy, and more classics. SHOUT! follows five British women as they navigate the decade, chronicling the vibrant '60s like flipping through a musical magazine. A tribute to the dynamic, independent singers of the era featuring Dusty Springfield, Petula Clark, Cilla Black, and many more who were instrumental in redefining society's attitudes toward gender. Dig out your tie-dyed tees and bell-bottom jeans and get ready to sing and dance along, as SHOUT! has all the vintage nostalgia you've been looking for.
Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill - By Lanie Robertson
1959 Philly, in a rundown seedy bar, Billie Holiday captivates a cabaret crowd as she tours the audience through the highs and lows of a tumultuous and tragic life in the blues. Interspersed with iconic songs like God Bless the Child, Crazy He Calls Me, and Strange Fruit, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill is a front-row seat to one of the final performances of the legendary jazz songstress. The iconic singer takes us on a bewitching journey through a lifetime of unforgettable music and momentous events, back to the birthplace of the blues. Filled with wry humor and aching hopefulness it is a riveting portrayal of one of the greatest jazz and blues vocalists of all time. Featuring intimate yet stunning renditions of Holiday's beloved repertoire, Lady Day is an unforgettable and touching portrait of this beloved icon.
Legally Blonde - Book by Heather Hach, Music and Lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin
A fabulously fun, award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, and scandal. When the ultimate Delta Nu sorority girl is dumped by her Harvard bound boyfriend in pursuit of someone more "serious" Elle sets out to prove herself. With a little ingenuity and charm she follows suit enrolling in the prestigious law school herself. The former fashion major is soon in over her head as this new challenge is more difficult than she had ever imagined. With help from a few new friends, the misguided attempt to get her boyfriend back leads to a much different journey, proving that self-discovery never goes out of style. Bursting with memorable songs, dynamic dances, and hilarity - this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal.
Sister Act - Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Glenn Slater, Book by Cheri Steinkellner & Bill Steinkellner
Based on the hit film, Sister Act is the musical smash that has audiences jumping to their feet. Featuring music by Tony and Oscar winner Alan Menken, this uplifting comedy was nominated for five Tony Awards. When wannabe diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a crime, she's put in protective custody where she won't be found: a convent! Disguised as a nun, Deloris finds herself at odds with her rigid new lifestyle. On a mission to bring new life into the church, Deloris introduces disco moves and powerhouse singing to the choir. The group's unexpected popularity attracts newfound attention - blowing her cover. Sister Act brings a unique mix of motown, soul, funk, and disco to the stage. A sparkling tribute to the power of friendship with glorious music and dazzling dance numbers, Sister Act is a reason to rejoice.
Metropolis is partially supported by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency, Ecolab Foundation, the Aileen S. Andrew Foundation, and The Saints Organization.
Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a complete performance schedule, visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.
