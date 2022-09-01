Metropolis Announces Fall 2022 Presented Series Lineup

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre has announced their new lineup of comedy, tribute concerts, cabaret performances, dance and more, playing September and October, 2022.

KANDER & EBB & ALL THAT JAZZ! • As one of the original stars of the hit NY show, And The World Goes 'Round Karen Mason shares her love of the music of songwriters, John Kander & Fred Ebb (Cabaret, Chicago etc), in her new show. Friday, September 9, 2022 at 7:30 PM: Tickets $45, Stage Tables $55.

The Baby Boomer Comedy Show • CLEAN, stand-up comedy for people born before seat belts, featuring Jan McInnis and Kent Rader. Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 7:30 PM: Tickets $30.

Four Funny Females Comedy Jam • Comedians Bridget McGuire, Chelsea Hood, Colleen Brennan and Maggie Hughes DePalo share the stage for a night of laughs. This night of clean comedy from four Chicago favorites is for everyone, so come to Metropolis for this hilarious laugh riot. Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 7:30 PM: Tickets $30.

Higher and Higher: A Rock 'n Soul Party with Chester Gregory • Broadway star Chester Gregory (Motown: The Musical, The Jackie Wilson Story) honors legends like Sam Cooke and James Brown. Hit songs include "(Sitting On) The Dock of the Bay," "I Got You (I Feel Good)," and "My Girl." Presented by Artists Lounge Live. Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 7:30 PM: Tickets $45, Stage Tables $50.

Chicago Dance Crash • An evening of Chicago Dance Crash's signature blend of classic and street styles in new & fan-favorite repertory works. Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 7:30 PM: Tickets $25.

Deep Love: A Ghostly Rock Opera • Deep Love is a show without dialogue- a modern take on the opera- where the characters tell the story entirely through the veil of a rock & roll concert. Friday & Saturday, October 28 & 29, 2022 at 7:30 PM. Tickets $45.

Tickets for these shows and more can be purchased online at MetropolisArts.com, via phone at 847.577.2121, or via email at customerservice@metropolisarts.com. The Metropolis Box Office is currently open Monday-Saturday, 12:00-4:00pm. On performances Monday through Saturday, the Box Office will remain open from noon through at least the start of the performance. On Sunday performances, the Box Office will open one hour prior to show time.

COVID Protocols: Metropolis COVID protocols continue to evolve as federal and state mandates relax and conditions improve. For current information on COVID protocols visit Metropolis' website. Metropolis thanks you in advance for helping to provide the safest environment possible for the return to live indoor entertainment.

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a complete performance schedule, visit MetropolisArts.com, email customerservice@metropolisarts.com, or call 847.577.5982 x239.

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre provides professional entertainment and arts education, enriching our community.