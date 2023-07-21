Meet Theatre Industry Leaders Martine Kei Green-Rogers, Khalid Y. Long, and DeRon S. Williams at Book Signing Event

The event is on July 31st, 2023.
Theatre industry leaders and editors of “Contemporary Black Theatre and Performance: Acts of Rebellion, Activism, and Solidarity” Martine Kei Green-Rogers, Khalid Y. Long, and DeRon S. Williams will be welcomed to The Understudy for a book signing on Monday, July 31st. The event will run from 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and seating is limited. Interested parties can RSVP here.
Theatre School Alumni Adam Todd Crawford (BFA Acting, 2020) and Danny Fender (BFA Stage Management, 2019) opened the doors of The Understudy, Andersonville's newest theatre bookstore and cafe, in March of this year. Join them in welcoming three editors of “Contemporary Black Theatre and Performance.” Signed copies will be available for purchase at the event. The Theatre School would also like to recognize adjunct faculty members Willa Taylor and Quenna Barrett, who are featured in the publication.
Book Title: “Contemporary Black Theatre and Performance: Acts of Rebellion, Activism, and Solidarity”
Published by: Bloomsbury Publishing
Anthology Editors (in alphabetical order): Martine Kei Green-Rogers, Khalid Y. Long, and DeRon S. Williams
Location: The Understudy, 5531 N. Clark, Chicago
Date: July 31st | 7:30 PM- 9:30 PM. Doors open at 7:00 PM.
RSVP Link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2254452®id=23&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fbook-signing-contemporary-black-theatre-and-performance-tickets-677592085167?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
