Marriott Theatre Concert Series to Celebrate Elvis Presley and Girl Groups in June

Marriott Theatre, Lincolnshire has announced two weekends of concerts produced by Artists Lounge Live, saluting some of the best-loved pop and rock artists of the mid-20th Century. On June 18 and 19, Brandon Bennett will perform his salute to "The King," Elvis Presley, in ELVIS MY WAY. The following weekend, on June 25 and 26, Marriott Theatre will present LEADERS OF THE PACK STARRING THE LOVETTES - a tribute to girl groups ranging from The Andrews Sisters of the 1940s to The Supremes of the '60s. The concerts will be performed twice each, on two successive Saturday evenings and Sunday afternoons in June.

Celebrate the King of Rock 'n Roll with internationally acclaimed touring star Brandon Bennett (of Chicago's MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET). Magnetic, authentic, and radiating southern charm, Bennett is the winner of Graceland's prestigious "Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist" competition. His electrifying concert retrospective features humor, heartfelt storytelling, and unforgettable hit songs including "Blue Suede Shoes," "Can't Help Falling In Love," "That's Alright Mama," and "Suspicious Minds."

Chicago-based rockers The Lovettes celebrate the great girl groups from the golden era of pop, as seen on PBS' Doo-Wop Generations. This talented trio's upbeat retrospective of the 40s, 50s, and 60s is jam packed with harmony, dance, and good times. Putting their own twist on icons from The Andrews Sisters to The Supremes, The Lovettes honor the often-underestimated power of women who rock. Chart-topping hits include "Lollipop," "Mr. Sandman," "My Boyfriend's Back," "Da Doo Ron Ron," "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy," "Stop in the Name of Love," and more.

Later in 2022, Marriott Theatre will present two additional Artists Lounge Live concert productions. SOUTHERN NIGHTS: Michael Ingersoll SINGS Glen Campbell, will play a two-night stand on October 17 and 18; and SOME DAY AT CHRISTMAS: JOHN-MARK MCGAHA SINGS Stevie Wonder will be performed on December 12 and 13.



Tickets for all performances are $55.00 (not including tax and fees) and can be purchased now by calling the box office at 847-634-0200, in person at the Marriott Theatre Box Office, or online at tickets.marriotttheatre.com. Marriott Theatre subscribers receive a 20% discount and groups of 20 or more receive a substantial discount (subscriber and group discounts only available through Marriott Theatre Box Office). Marriott Theatre is located at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS



Show Title: ELVIS MY WAY STARRING Brandon Bennett

Show type: Concert (PG)

Dates: Saturday, June 18 at 7:30 pm and Sunday, June 19 at 3:00 pm

Location: MARRIOTT THEATRE, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069

Tickets: $55.00 (not including taxes and fees)

Box Office: 847-634-0200

Website: www.artistsloungelive.com



Show Title: LEADERS OF THE PACK STARRING THE LOVETTES

Show type: Concert (PG)

Dates: Saturday, June 25 at 7:30 pm

Sunday, June 26 at 3:00 pm

Location: MARRIOTT THEATRE, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, IL 60069

Tickets: $55.00 (not including taxes and fees)

Box Office: 847-634-0200

Website: www.artistsloungelive.com





Show Webpages:



ELVIS MY WAY, STARRING Brandon Bennett

https://artistsloungelive.com/elvis-my-way-starring-brandon-bennett/



LEADERS OF THE PACK STARRING THE LOVETTES



https://artistsloungelive.com/leaders-of-the-pack-starring-the-lovettes/

https://www.thelovettes.com





ABOUT ARTISTS LOUNGE LIVE



Artists Lounge Live presents timeless popular music performed by singular talents in captivating concerts marked by superb musicianship and intimate storytelling. The Chicago-based company is created and produced by married team Michael and Angela Ingersoll. All-around entertainer and producer Michael Ingersoll starred as Nick Massi of the Four Seasons in JERSEY BOYS, originating the Broadway tour's San Francisco, LA, and Chicago casts. He also created retro-rock group Under the Streetlamp, starring in several PBS specials and touring internationally. Emmy Award-nominated actor, singer, and writer Angela Ingersoll tours her PBS special GET HAPPY: Angela Ingersoll SINGS Judy Garland. She also starred as Garland in END OF THE RAINBOW, winning Chicago's Jeff Award and LA Times Woman of the Year in Theatre. artistsloungelive.com