Mandala Summer Camps Offer Passport To Indian Classical Arts

Mandala South Asian Performing Arts offers children a passport to Indian classical arts June 23-August 13 with "Arts Exploration: India," a range of summer camps and programs for ages 4-10.

Session 1 focuses on southern India, Session 2 on northern India, and Session 3 on cross-continental India. Each session offers children an immersive virtual cultural experience through the art forms of yoga; Carnatic and Hidustani music; Konnakol. Bharatanatyam, and Kathak dance styles; visual arts; and more. Campers will explore animals, landscapes, and the culture of each region.

Instructors include Hindustani musician Chethan Anant, Bharatanatyam artist and Mandala Arts principal Ashwaty Chennat, visual artist Nafisa Husain, Konnakol artist Uma Balachandran, Kathak artist Shivani Jain, Bharatanatyam artist and Mandala company member Veena Puthanpurayil, and ZENworks Yoga.

"During this period of social distancing, the safety of learners and their families is our priority," said Mandala Founder and Director Pranita Nayar. "'Arts Exploration: India' connects campers to passionate artists and educators, right from their living rooms. Our camps give children the chance to activate their minds and creativity virtually."Mandala'a "Arts Exploration: India" take place June 23-August 13.

Class information and registration are available at mandalaarts.org/summer-camp/.

All programming is subject to change. Mandala South Asian Performing Arts

Mandala connects audiences and students with the vibrancy, flavors, and colors of the performing arts traditions of South Asia, offering powerful engagement with unique and expert dancers, musicians, storytellers, artists, and educators whose origins reach from the Himalayan ranges to the Indian Ocean, from Persia to Indonesia. Mandala's ensemble dancers and musicians, teaching artists, and artistic collaborators and outreach partners bring folk and classical traditions, as well as current and hybrid innovations, to life. Mandala promotes cultural awareness and exchange through entertainment and education.

For more information about Mandala, visit mandalaarts.org

