Malic White Hosts #SafeSpace 4/24 For The Brady Campaign

Random Acts has announced the full lineup of artists joining comedian Malic White at #SafeSpace on Wednesday, April 24th at 7:30pm. The fundraiser, which will be held at Mrs. Murphy and Son's Irish Bistro (3905 N. Lincoln) asks for a $5 Suggested Donation, with proceeds benefiting The Brady Campaign and Random Acts' upcoming production of columbinus.

The evening will feature burlesque by Rosie Roche, drag by Angelica Grace and Osira Obscura, comedy by Nicky Martin, spoken word by Sal Gado, McKenzie Graham Howard, and Dani Morbach, and performances from Ben F. Lock, Francis Matias and Sharon Pasia.

For each $5 donated, patrons will be entered into a raffle towards gift cards, theatre tickets, and more. Food and drinks can be purchased from Mrs. Murphy's throughout the event.

ABOUT Malic White

Malic White is a Chicago-based stand up comedian, writer, and actor. Most recently, Malic won One Liner Madness, a competition featuring 64 comedians at the Hideout. Malic's comedy has been featured on Butterboy (New York, NY), the International Lady Laughs Comedy Festival (Madison, WI), the Chicago Women's Funny Festival, Zanies Rosemont, Laugh Factory, Comedy Bar, the Green Mill, Second City, Annoyance, iO, and every nasty bar in the Midwest. Malic is a former ensemble member at the Neo-Futurist Theater, where Malic made weird art from 2012 to 2019. For more information about upcoming shows, visit www.malicwhite.com.

ABOUT THE BRADY CAMPAIGN

The Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence (also called "Brady Campaign") engages in political advocacy, education, lawsuits and activism aimed at expanding regulations and restrictions on the right of Americans to possess and use firearms. Created in 1974 as the National Council to Control Handguns, the organizations have since been named after former White House press secretary James Brady, and his wife Sarah, who both became active in the organizations after Mr. Brady sustained crippling head injuries during the 1981 assassination attempt made against President Reagan.

The organization lobbied heavily for a 1993 federal statute that requires prospective handgun purchasers to pass a federal background check before purchasing a pistol from a licensed firearms dealer. Since then the organizations have worked to add additional regulations and legal restrictions on the types of firearms and firearm accessories Americans are permitted to own. This includes supporting state laws and local ordinances that prohibit the possession of modern sporting rifles and opposing the expansion of the right to carry a firearm for personal protection. https://www.bradyunited.org/

ABOUT RANDOM ACTS

Random Acts was founded in 2015, dedicated to presenting unpredictable and diverse genres of theatre and creating approachable art without expectations. The #SafeSpace series launched in March 2018 in order to regularly showcase underrepresented voices while raising funds for organizations like Planned Parenthood, Trans Lifeline, Project Fierce Chicago and more. The company includes Bridget Adams-King, Company Manager Alexandra Alontaga, Ali Bailey, Lucy Chmielewski, Colleen DeRosa, Mariah Furlow, Rasell Holt, Nora Lise Ulrey, Ben F. Locke, Ayssette Muñoz, Jimbo Pestano, Artistic Director Bryan Renaud, Tommy Rivera-Vega, Becca Russo, Christian Siebert, and Shannon Leigh Webber. RandomActsChicago.com // @randomactschi





