MY FAIR LADY Now Playing at the Cadillac Palace Theatre

Broadway In Chicago has announced the North American tour of Lincoln Center Theater's critically acclaimed production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady is now playing at Broadway In Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre for a limited engagement only through July 10, 2022. Tickets are on sale at www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

Directed by Bartlett Sher, Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady is the winner of five Outer Critics Circle Awards including Best Revival of Musical and was nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, five Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical Revival and three Drama League Awards including Best Musical Revival. The production, which premiered in the spring of 2018, ended its long run at Lincoln Center's Vivian Beaumont Theater on July 7, 2019 after playing 548 performances.

Adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, with a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, premiered on Broadway on March 15, 1956. The legendary original production won six Tony Awards including Best Musical and ran for 2,717 performances making it, at the time, the longest-running musical in Broadway history.

My Fair Lady boasts score that contains such now-classic songs as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," "Wouldn't It Be Loverly," "On the Street Where You Live," "The Rain in Spain," and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face."

The North American tour of Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady features choreography by Christopher Gattelli, and has sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder and sound by Marc Salzberg. Music Supervision is by Ted Sperling, featuring Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady's original musical arrangements by Robert Russell Bennett and Phil Lang, and dance arrangements by Trude Rittmann. Tour Orchestrations are by Josh Clayton and music direction is by John Bell. It is produced by Nederlander Presentations, Inc.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE



Performances are on Tuesday through Friday at 7:30 p.m. (with a Wednesday matinee at 2:00 p.m. on July 6), Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. & 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. (with a 7:30 p.m. evening show on July 3).

TICKET INFORMATION



Individual tickets for the North American tour of Lincoln Center Theater's production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady are on sale to the public and range from $27.00 - $113.00 with a select number of premium tickets available. Tickets are available now for groups of 10 or more by calling Broadway In Chicago Group Sales at (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. For more information, visit www.BroadwayInChicago.com.

ABOUT BROADWAY IN CHICAGO



Broadway In Chicago was created in July 2000 and over the past 22 years has grown to be one of the largest commercial touring homes in the country. A Nederlander Presentation, Broadway In Chicago lights up the Chicago Theater District entertaining more than 1.7 million people annually in five theatres. Broadway In Chicago presents a full range of entertainment, including musicals and plays, on the stages of five of the finest theatres in Chicago's Loop including the Cadillac Palace Theatre, CIBC Theatre, James M. Nederlander Theatre, Auditorium Theatre, and just off the Magnificent Mile, the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place.