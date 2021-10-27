MR. DICKENS' HAT Comes to Northlight Next Month

Northlight Theatre, under the direction of Artistic Director BJ Jones and Executive Director Timothy J. Evans, continues its 2021-2022 season with the World Premiere of Mr. Dickens' Hat, A Play with Music written by Michael Hollinger, directed by David Catlin, with music direction by Chuck Larkin. Mr. Dickens' Hat runs November 26, 2021 - January 2, 2022 at Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd in Skokie. The press opening is Friday, December 3, 2021 at 8pm.

In a cozy Victorian shop sits the hat of Charles Dickens, who once used it to carry water to the victims of a train wreck (that's true!). When a pair of bumbling thieves plots to steal it (that's imaginary!), young Kit sets out to foil their plan, save the hat, and free her father from debtors' prison. This warm winter's tale is bursting with lovable characters and loads of good cheer.

The cast includes: Cordelia Dewdney (Kit), Christine Bunuan (Lady Plume/Witslow), Ruchir Khazanchi (Ned, Countess, Styfflip, Mum), Kasey Foster (Mrs. Prattle, Locksmith, Mother, Piggot), Mark David Kaplan (Mr. Garbleton, Gnat, Old Engineer, Polly), and Nick Sandys (Father, Fleece).

The creative team includes David Catlin (director), Chuck Larkin (music director), William Boles (set designer), Sully Ratke (costume designer), Jason Lynch (lighting design), Andrei Borges (assistant lighting designer), Andre Pluess (sound designer), Jonathan Berg-Einhorn (props designer). The stage manager is Katie Klemme and the assistant stage manager is Helen Lattyak.

Northlight's production of Mr. Dickens' Hat is sponsored in part by The Edgerton Foundation, The Stone Family Fund, and Nan Greenough.

The Box Office is located at 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, or 847.673.6300; northlight.org