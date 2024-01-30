MOTHER COURAGE AND HER CHILDREN Extends Through March 9 At Trap Door Theatre

Directed by resident director Max Truax, Mother Courage and her Children will now perform through Saturday, March 9.

Jan. 30, 2024

By popular demand, Trap Door Theatre has extended its take on Bertolt Brecht's boisterous and musical Mother Courage and her Children.

Directed by resident director Max Truax, Mother Courage and her Children will now perform through Saturday, March 9, 2024 at Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W Cortland St. in Chicago. Tickets are on sale at trapdoortheatre.com.

Cast includes Rashaad Bond (Swiss Cheese), Holly Cerney (Mother Courage), Bill Gordon (Eilef), Caleb Lee Jenkins (Chaplain/Soldiers), Nena Martins (Yvette), Joan Nahid (Katrin), Tricia Rogers (Soldiers/Townsfolk), and Kevin Webb (Cook/Officer).

Regular Run: Thursday, January 18 –Saturday, February 24, 2024

Extended Run: Thursday, February 29 –Saturday, March 9, 2024

Curtain Times: Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 8:00 pm.

Tickets: $30. Tickets are currently available at Click Here.




