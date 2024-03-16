MISFIT VARIETY SHOW to Play Chicago, Indianapolis, Denver, and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In a world often governed by conformity, Misfit Variety Show stands as a beacon of acceptance and celebration for those who've ever felt like they didn't quite fit the mold. Led by the incomparable Lauren LoGiudice, hailed as "fierce" by The New York Times, this uproarious comedy extravaganza invites all misfits, oddballs, and rebels to find their tribe in a sanctuary where uniqueness is not just embraced but exalted.

The show features standup, storytelling, a character-type act, and sometimes a guest expert. The audience also submits embarrassing stories that are read anonymously. Every show is different and features a rotating cast of eclectic comedians taking the stage to weave tales of the beautifully unconventional. From heartfelt anecdotes to sidesplitting satire, each performance is a testament to the power of comedy to unite, uplift, and empower those who have ever felt marginalized.

The Misfit Variety Show is a celebration of the joy of being different, where belonging isn't about fitting in-it's about standing out.

The Misfit Variety Show goes to Chicago's Lincoln Lodge on April 11th, Kalamazoo's Crawlspace Theater on April 13th, Detroit's Planet Ant on April 14th, Indianapolis' White Rabbit Cabaret on April 15th, and Denver's RISE Comedy Theater on April 28th.

For showtimes and tickets visit: