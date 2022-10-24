MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET Announced At Overshadowed Theatrical Productions

Miracle on 34th Street will be presented by Overshadowed Theatrical Productions this holiday season.

Six-year-old Susan Walker doesn't fill her head with romantic notions like believing in Santa Claus. But when she meets the department store Santa who may in fact be the real Kris Kringle, a wave of love spreads across New York City and the little girl's beliefs make all the difference!

Based on the film of the same name, this classic story will melt even the most cynical hearts

Running Friday, November. 25, 2022 through Saturday, December 17, 2022. Tickcets and more information availavle at 630-634-2100 and www.overshadowed.org.