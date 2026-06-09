League of Chicago Theatres to Launch 'Thank You 5' Promotion, Pride and Juneteenth Events

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The League of Chicago Theatres has announced the return of the "Thank You 5" summer promotion, running from June 18-July 3, 2026. “Thank You 5” gives audiences the opportunity to explore Chicago's world-class, diverse theatre scene for less. This year's lineup features a wide variety of performances, including musicals, comedies, and engaging dramatic works across the city.

Audiences receive $5 off ticket purchases for participating productions, using code THANKYOU5 at checkout. Tickets are available directly through HotTix.org.

To date, more than 30 shows are participating in "Thank You 5”. A small selection includes:

A Little Night Music – Marriott Theatre

A People – Arts Judaica and YILoveJewish at Theater Wit

A Random Memory – Stars and Garters Theater

between us and everyone here – The Neo-Futurists

Champions of Magic – Rip Productions at The Studebaker Theater

Comedy Pageant – Stars and Garters Theater

HAIR – Kokandy Productions at Chopin Theater

keerah – Definition Theatre

M.A.S.T.E.R.M.I.N.D.S. – Stars and Garters Theater

Nunsense – Drury Lane Theatre

Rising Stars Burlesque Revue – Stars and Garters Theater

Southern Rapture – Tin Drum Theatre Company at Theater Wit

Sunday in the Park with George – Kokandy Productions at Chopin Theater

The Last Five Years – Oil Lamp Theater

Vitos Vault – Vitos Vault

For up-to-date information, full show schedules, and to purchase discounted tickets, visit HotTix.org.

In addition to the "Thank You 5" promotion, the League of Chicago Theatres is celebrating both Pride Month and Juneteenth with productions and events across the city.

During the month of June, discover LGBTQIA+ programming and events on the Chicago Plays Cultural Happenings page, https://chicagoplays.com/cultural-happenings/. A selection of available productions include: Brokeback Mountain at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Smiley at Open Space Arts, The Golden Girls: The Cheese Pyramid, A Lost Episodes Parody by Hell in a Handbag Productions, Kinky Boots at the James M. Nederlander Theatre by Broadway In Chicago, Southern Rapture by Tin Drum Theatre Company performing at Theater Wit, Amplify Queer Joy! by Chicago Playback Theatre Ensemble, PRIDE with the Neo-Futurists, BALLATA FEMMENELLA at Open Space Arts,

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