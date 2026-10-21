MARY, A HOLIDAY DANSICAL to Return at Logan Center

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Black Girls Dance, which centers Black and Brown girls in joyful community, will present its sixth annual production of Mary, A Holiday Dansical, choreographed, written, and directed by Founder Erin Barnett. This fundraiser returns for one night only Sunday, December 13 at 4 p.m. at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th Street, Chicago.



Mary, A Holiday Dansical is a modern twist on the traditional Black Nativity told through ballet, hip hop, tap, and contemporary dance. The first act focuses on the struggles of a typical teenage girl searching for her purpose in life. She is visited by an angel (ballerina) and learns she will conceive and bring forth a child who will be the Savior. Mary turns to her mother and close circle of friends for support, similar to today's teenagers. The second half includes Christmas songs such as “Mary, Did You Know'” and holiday favorites like “Joy to the World.”

The cast of 33 dancer-actors includes Abigail Baker, a junior at St. Ignatius College Prep, in the lead role of Mary. Joining the cast this year are Lori Wiggins as the Angel and Myles Harris as Joseph, both appearing courtesy of Deeply Rooted Dance Theater.

Mary continues to raise funds for BGD's capital campaign, supporting the creation of its new home, the Full Circle Performing Arts Center, 9350 S. South Chicago Ave. The center is on track to open in fall 2027. BGD was recently awarded a $150,000 predevelopment grant from the City of Chicago to support the project. “When audiences support Mary, they help create more opportunities for our girls onstage and bring us closer to a permanent home,” said Barnett. “Full Circle will give us room to grow and welcome South Side families into a space where the arts and wellness are part of everyday life.”

Mary, A Holiday Dansical takes place

Sunday, December 13 at 4 p.m.

at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts,

915 E. 60th Street, Chicago.



Tickets are $24 for reserved seating, $66 for VIP reserved seating,

available at ticketfalcon.com/e/mary2026/. All programming is subject to change.

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