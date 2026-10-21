MARY, A HOLIDAY DANSICAL to Return at Logan Center
The production features a cast of 33 dancer-actors and will raise funds for Black Girls Dance's capital campaign to create a permanent performance space.
Black Girls Dance, which centers Black and Brown girls in joyful community, will present its sixth annual production of Mary, A Holiday Dansical, choreographed, written, and directed by Founder Erin Barnett. This fundraiser returns for one night only Sunday, December 13 at 4 p.m. at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th Street, Chicago.
Mary, A Holiday Dansical is a modern twist on the traditional Black Nativity told through ballet, hip hop, tap, and contemporary dance. The first act focuses on the struggles of a typical teenage girl searching for her purpose in life. She is visited by an angel (ballerina) and learns she will conceive and bring forth a child who will be the Savior. Mary turns to her mother and close circle of friends for support, similar to today's teenagers. The second half includes Christmas songs such as “Mary, Did You Know'” and holiday favorites like “Joy to the World.”
The cast of 33 dancer-actors includes Abigail Baker, a junior at St. Ignatius College Prep, in the lead role of Mary. Joining the cast this year are Lori Wiggins as the Angel and Myles Harris as Joseph, both appearing courtesy of Deeply Rooted Dance Theater.
Mary continues to raise funds for BGD's capital campaign, supporting the creation of its new home, the Full Circle Performing Arts Center, 9350 S. South Chicago Ave. The center is on track to open in fall 2027. BGD was recently awarded a $150,000 predevelopment grant from the City of Chicago to support the project. “When audiences support Mary, they help create more opportunities for our girls onstage and bring us closer to a permanent home,” said Barnett. “Full Circle will give us room to grow and welcome South Side families into a space where the arts and wellness are part of everyday life.”
Mary, A Holiday Dansical takes place
Sunday, December 13 at 4 p.m.
at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts,
915 E. 60th Street, Chicago.
Tickets are $24 for reserved seating, $66 for VIP reserved seating,
available at ticketfalcon.com/e/mary2026/. All programming is subject to change.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Adirondack Chair Circle
Steppenwolf's Ensemble Theater (10/22-12/06)
|
Love Story: A Tribute to Taylor Swift
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
|
Million Dollar Quartet
Stolp Island Theatre (10/07-1/03)
|
Rotary Rocks The Raue: James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash
Raue Center For The Arts (10/24-10/24)
|
The Christmas Carol
Paramount Theatre (11/11-1/03)
|
Topdog/Underdog
Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater (9/17-11/01)
|
Blond Ambition: A Tribute to Madonna
Raue Center For The Arts (11/07-11/07)
|
Memphis The Musical
Studebaker Theater at the Fine Arts Building (10/24-10/25)
|
When We Were Young and Unafraid
Greenhouse Theater Center (11/12-11/29)
|
The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra "Broadway to Bourbon Street:
ECC Arts Center (11/20-11/20)