BLANK SPACE: MAKE IT YOURS to Premiere Free at Logan Center for the Arts

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TimeLine Theatre's 2026 TimeLine South Ensemble will premiere their new original devised piece Blank Space: Make it Yours with two free performances at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, Theater West, 915 E. 60th Street in Chicago's Hyde Park community, Friday July 31 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, August 1 at 2 p.m.

Blank Space taps into a hotly debated topic in Chicago and reveals what those most impacted – teens – have to say about it.

It's clear that teens today just want to be outside and enjoy their city. But when one function ends with two teens losing their lives, their schools become a surveillance state. A new monitoring system known as Caretaker infiltrates students' right to self-expression and prevents the third spaces teens long for. Operating from different schools, the teens come together to fight the narrative that teens are violent and unruly. Can building a safe space for community and care be the answer everyone has been looking for?

Tickets to see Blank Space are free, but reservations are strongly encouraged as seating is limited. To reserve, visit TimeLineTheatre.com or call the TimeLine Theatre Box Office, (773) 281-8463 x1.

Now celebrating its ninth year, TimeLine South is a unique arts program that provides teens a safe space for self-expression, creativity, and ensemble building on the south side of Chicago. Teens have the opportunity to learn basic skills in theater and performing arts from some of the most experienced and dynamic teaching artists in the city, and explore topics with which they feel a strong curiosity and connection. TimeLine South promotes leadership in the arts and teaches teens that theater can be a vehicle for social justice.

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