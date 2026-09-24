MARRIED WITH CHILDREN Comedy Show to Make US debut at The Second City’s e.t.c. Theater
Married Without Children runs for one night only on Tuesday, October 13th in The Second City's e.t.c. Theater The run time is 60 minutes.
Married Without Children will mark its North American premiere after a run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and a sold-out world debut at Boom Chicago in Amsterdam.
Married Without Children runs for one night only on Tuesday, October 13th at 7:30pm in The Second City's e.t.c. Theater The run time is 60 minutes. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased now.
Erin Island and Andrew McCammon are a real-life comedy couple who get raunchy, rowdy, and ridiculous in Married Without Children - part sketch comedy, part improv, and even part naughty game show where audience members can compete to win a titillating title! Married Without Children is for couples, singles, and everyone in-between-gles! Just leave the kids at home!
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