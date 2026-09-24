MARRIED WITH CHILDREN Comedy Show to Make US debut at The Second City’s e.t.c. Theater

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Married Without Children will mark its North American premiere after a run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and a sold-out world debut at Boom Chicago in Amsterdam.

Married Without Children runs for one night only on Tuesday, October 13th at 7:30pm in The Second City's e.t.c. Theater The run time is 60 minutes. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased now.

Erin Island and Andrew McCammon are a real-life comedy couple who get raunchy, rowdy, and ridiculous in Married Without Children - part sketch comedy, part improv, and even part naughty game show where audience members can compete to win a titillating title! Married Without Children is for couples, singles, and everyone in-between-gles! Just leave the kids at home!

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 06 Hrs 50 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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