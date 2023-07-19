MALEVO Joins 23–24 Broadway Season for the Peoria Civic Center

The performance is on March 26, 2024.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

MALEVO Joins 23–24 Broadway Season for the Peoria Civic Center

The American Theatre Guild has announced that MALEVO will join the 23–24 Broadway Season for the Peoria Civic Center as a Season Add-On. This production will take the stage on Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. (one performance only) and is part of the 23–24 AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA SERIES that was announced in May. 

Season tickets for the 23–24 AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA SERIES are available for purchase now at BroadwayInPeoria.com. Tickets to MALEVO are available to Season Members now before the single ticket on-sale later this year. 

FOUR-SHOW SERIES:

• MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET CHRISTMAS, Nov. 28–29, 2023

• MEAN GIRLS, Feb. 21–22 2024

• JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, April 16–17, 2024

• THE CHER SHOW, June 4–5, 2024

SEASON ADD-ONS:

• THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY, Feb. 4, 2024

• MALEVO, March 26, 2024

Information about the new Season Add-On can be found below.

MALEVO

March 26, 2024 (7:30 p.m.)

Peoria Civic Center

MALEVO - the “South American Sensation” - was created by director, choreographer, and dancer, Matías Jaime. The Company has re-envisioned the Argentine dance of Malambo; taking what is a traditional Argentinian folkloric dance performed originally by Gauchos of the Pampas region and elevating it to a modern, avant-garde, and transgressive vision. While maintaining the great virility and dexterity of Malambo, the Company has elevated this traditional dance by fusing its classic technique with other styles such as Flamenco, and incorporating live percussion onstage. 

Set to a pulsating rhythm of drums, the choreography combines the use of boleadoras, a leather and stone hunting tool used by Gauchos, with fast leg movements, energetic zapateados (stomping), and quick cepillados (“brushing”/”scrubbing”). This exciting and dynamic troupe of men has created a performance that not only pushes the Malambo style beyond its limits but gives audiences an extraordinary visual and sensory experience unlike any other.

After being named "Cultural Ambassador of the National Identity of Argentina" and achieving numerous successes, including performances in Las Vegas, New York, Dubai, Paris, Qatar, Saint Petersburg, Canada, London, and Moscow, as well as special presentations with Latin pop star Ricky Martin, Cirque du Soleil, a year-long season of performances at Universal Studios Japan and reaching the semi-finalists on the hit television show America's Got Talent, MALEVO is thrilled to bring their show to the Peoria Civic Center!

Please note: Only Season Members receive the best seats at locked-in prices before tickets go on sale to the public, as well as priority access to tickets, premium seating and easy exchanges. New season members should order early for the best seats to all Broadway shows.

BroadwayInPeoria.comTicketmaster.com, and the Peoria Civic Center Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 23–24 AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA SERIES. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed. 

The 23–24 AMEREN ILLINOIS BROADWAY IN PEORIA SERIES is welcomed by Ameren Illinois and the Peoria Civic Center.




Recommended For You