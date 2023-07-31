Lyric Opera of Chicago to Present SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH LYRIC, a Free Family-Friendly Event

Sunday in the Park with Lyric will feature selections from a variety of works in the upcoming 2023/24 opera season.

By: Jul. 31, 2023

POPULAR

VIDEO: Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre Photo 1 VIDEO: Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre
Kokandy Productions Reveals Cast for AMERICAN PSYCHO: The Musical Photo 2 Kokandy Productions Reveals Cast for AMERICAN PSYCHO: The Musical
Cast Set for Chicago Premiere of POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Photo 3 Cast Set for Chicago Premiere of POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 4 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour

Lyric Opera of Chicago to Present SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH LYRIC, a Free Family-Friendly Event

Lyric Opera of Chicago is ushering in the 2023/24 cultural season on a high note with Sunday in the Park with Lyric, an evening of beautiful music led by Enrique Mazzola along with members of The Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center and the Lyric Opera Orchestra. Hosted by Lyric's General Director, President & CEO Anthony Freud and NBC5-Chicago's LeeAnn Trotter, this event takes place on Sunday, August 20, at 7:00 p.m. at the Jay Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph Street, Chicago.

Sunday in the Park with Lyric will feature selections from a variety of works in the upcoming 2023/24 opera season, offering a preview of the extraordinary productions to come. Audiences can look forward to compelling moments from Lyric’s new-to-Chicago productions of Wagner’s The Flying Dutchman, Donizetti’s The Daughter of the Regiment, Janáček’s Jenůfa, Rossini’s Cinderella, Verdi’s Aida, and the Lyric premiere of Terence Blanchard and Michael Cristofer's Champion. All selections will feature projected English titles. Additionally, attendees will receive exclusive ticket offers for Lyric's highly anticipated upcoming season.

Leading the concert will be Lyric's esteemed music director, Enrique Mazzola, entering his third full season with the company. Mazzola’s upcoming season at Lyric is full of firsts, including his first Wagner opera in Chicago with The Flying Dutchman, his first contemporary work at Lyric with Champion, and his first-ever production of Verdi’s Aida, which will also be his 100th operatic title as a conductor. 

Lyric Opera of Chicago's 2023/24 Season opens on Saturday, September 23, and promises a powerful lineup of productions. The season opens with The Flying Dutchman (September 23 -October 7) and is followed by the Season Opening Gala: An Evening with Audra McDonald (October 6). The season continues with The Daughter of the Regiment (November 4 - 25), Jenůfa (November 12 - 26), Cinderella (January 21—February 10), Champion (January 27—February 11), Aida(March 9—April 7), and Mozart's Requiem (March 22 & 24).  

To ensure the safety and security of all attendees, please note that enhanced security protocols will be in effect at Millennium Park. Visitors arriving after 5:30 p.m. may be required to undergo bag checks and pass through metal detectors, and visitors under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult, with a maximum of four minors per adult.

Lyric's performances for the 2023/24 Season will take place at the Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker Drive, and will feature easy-to-follow English translations projected above the stage. Subscriptions and single tickets are available now. For detailed information on specific performance dates and ticket availability, please visit lyricopera.org or call 312.827.5600. 




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Get Ready for the Suspenseful Opening of THE MOUSETRAP at Citadel Theatre Photo
Get Ready for the Suspenseful Opening of THE MOUSETRAP at Citadel Theatre

Get all the details about the upcoming production of THE MOUSETRAP at Citadel Theatre. Discover the talented cast and crew, the opening date, and immerse yourself in Agatha Christie's thrilling murder mystery. Don't miss this exciting premiere at Citadel Theatre in September.

2
THE PRAGMATISTS Comes to the Trap Door Theatre in September Photo
THE PRAGMATISTS Comes to the Trap Door Theatre in September

Trap Door Theatre will open its 30th anniversary season with a new adaptation of Stanislaw Witkiewicz’s dark and shockingly absurd chamber piece, The Pragmatists. Directed by guest director Zeljko Djukic, The Pragmatists will play September 21 – October 28, 2023 at Trap Door Theatre, 1655 W Cortland St. in Chicago.

3
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Sutton Foster Will Perform Benefit Concert For Auroras Paramount Photo
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Sutton Foster Will Perform Benefit Concert For Aurora's Paramount Theatre

Two of Broadway's biggest stars, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Sutton Foster, will bring their incredible talents to downtown Aurora one-night-only, Friday, October 20, to perform live on Paramount Theatre's historic stage.

4
Video: Watch Clips from THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at The Chopin Theatre Photo
Video: Watch Clips from THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at The Chopin Theatre

Check out clips from Kokandy Productions' THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at The Chopin Theatre through September 3!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Clips from THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at The Chopin Theatre Video Video: Watch Clips from THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL at The Chopin Theatre
First Look at Jeff Perry and Mark Ulrich in NO MAN'S LAND at Steppenwolf Theatre Video
First Look at Jeff Perry and Mark Ulrich in NO MAN'S LAND at Steppenwolf Theatre
See Rhea Perlman & More in LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video
See Rhea Perlman & More in LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Antonio Diaz Previews EL MAGO POP Broadway Show on TODAY Video
Antonio Diaz Previews EL MAGO POP Broadway Show on TODAY
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Drunk Debates
The Lounge at The Lion Theatre (4/15-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HYPROV: Improv under Hypnosis
Raue Center For The Arts (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Innocence of Seduction
City Lit Theater (8/25-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wedding Singer
The Edge Off Broadway (8/18-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Battle of the Bands Semi-Finals
Raue Center For The Arts (8/17-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beggars and Bums
Raven Theatre (8/18-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Memorial Opera House (7/20-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WARHOL Lecture: Politics & Friendship in Warhol & Basquiat's Collaborations
McAninch Arts Center (8/10-8/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WARHOL Lecture: Thomas Kiedrowski - "Andy Warhol's New York City"
McAninch Arts Center (8/31-8/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You