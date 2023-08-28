Lyric Opera of Chicago to Present AN EVENING WITH AUDRA MCDONALD in October

Lyric Opera of Chicago will welcome the legendary Audra McDonald for a one-night-only concert experience on Friday, October 6 at 7:30 p.m. McDonald joins forces with the Lyric Opera Orchestra, under the musical direction of conductor Andy Einhorn, for a special evening that is a must-see for lovers of the Great American Songbook.



McDonald is a Broadway icon, classically trained singer, and acclaimed actress who has won six Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards, an Emmy Award and a National Medal of Arts. The star most notably holds the record for the most performance-based Tony Awards, and is the only performer to win in all four acting categories. McDonald has performed with major orchestras across the US and for renowned companies including Houston Grand Opera and Los Angeles Opera. Now, she's bringing her vocal power to Lyric Opera of Chicago for her first appearance on Chicago’s largest stage.



In addition to her astounding array of performance credits, both live and on-screen, McDonald is known for her passionate activism, advocating for at-risk youth, LGBTQ+ communities, and equal rights causes. She is the co-founder of Black Theater United, and sits on the Covenant House International Board of Directors, which oversees programs for young people experiencing homelessness. In 2017, she graced the cover ofVariety magazine's "Power of Women" issue and received the Covenant House’s Beacon of Hope Award the following year.



An Evening With Audra McDonald is a highlight of the start of the 2023/24 cultural season and also serves as Lyric Opera of Chicago's Season Opening Gala. For Gala ticketholders, the lavish event includes a red carpet, pre-performance cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, followed by dinner and dancing after the concert all in support of Lyric Opera of Chicago.



Audiences are invited to join Audra McDonald on a journey through some of the greatest songs ever written, in an elegant evening in one of the country's most beautiful art deco opera houses.



To purchase single concert tickets, visit lyricopera.org/audra



To learn more about Season Opening Gala and to purchase gala seating, visit lyricopera.org/openinggala

