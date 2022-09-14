Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lyric Opera of Chicago Names Jennifer Elaine Boyd New Vice President of People & Culture

Boyd has worked with several significant nonprofit organizations, including YMCA of the USA and After School Matters.

Register for Chicago News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 14, 2022  
Lyric Opera of Chicago Names Jennifer Elaine Boyd New Vice President of People & Culture

The Leadership team at Lyric Opera of Chicago has announced that Jennifer Elaine Boyd will join the company as its new Vice President of People & Culture. Boyd comes to Lyric as the next step in a successful career as a senior human resources executive and consultant. She has worked with several significant nonprofit organizations, including YMCA of the USA and After School Matters.

"Jennifer Elaine Boyd's extensive experience is sure to advance Lyric's goals, for this department and for the company. Through her commitment to promoting a culture of inclusion and the advancement of Lyric's mission, Jennifer will be an integral force in the company's future," says Roberta Lane, Lyric's chief financial and administrative officer. "Jennifer is already well-versed in human resources within the nonprofit sector, with both corporate and arts organizations being a part of her work history. Her dedication to serving communities aligns with Lyric's tradition of engaging audiences through the power of opera. Her 15-year career will further enrich our connection to the city and our employees."

A self-described champion of people, Boyd's impressive career includes substantial experience with the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago, where she managed talent acquisition and HR operations for the organization's more than 30 extension sites and its roughly 5,000 employees. At YMCA of the USA she became the Senior Director of Talent Acquisition and Employee Engagement, managing nationwide recruitment and leading employee engagement during her tenure. Prior to joining Lyric, she held the role of Director of Human Resources for After School Matters, a non-profit organization that provides life-changing after-school and summer program opportunities to nearly 19,000 Chicago high school teens each year. Her career has also included collaborations with the University of Chicago, Boston Consulting Group, and many other significant partner organizations. She holds an MBA in human resources management and a bachelor's degree in management from Robert Morris University in Illinois.

The nationwide search for Lyric's new Vice President of People & Culture was conducted by Koya Partners. Boyd begins her new role on October 10, 2022.

Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


The League of Chicago Theatres Names Marissa Lynn Ford New Executive DirectorThe League of Chicago Theatres Names Marissa Lynn Ford New Executive Director
September 14, 2022

The League of Chicago Theatres Board of Directors announced the selection of Marissa Lynn Ford as the organization’s new Executive Director.
Lyric Opera of Chicago Names Jennifer Elaine Boyd New Vice President of People & CultureLyric Opera of Chicago Names Jennifer Elaine Boyd New Vice President of People & Culture
September 14, 2022

The Leadership team at Lyric Opera of Chicago has announced that Jennifer Elaine Boyd will join the company as its new Vice President of People & Culture. Boyd comes to Lyric as the next step in a successful career as a senior human resources executive and consultant.
Northlight Theatre Announces Casts for 2022-2023 Season Shows; THE GARBOLOGISTS, ANDY WARHOL IN IRAN & MoreNorthlight Theatre Announces Casts for 2022-2023 Season Shows; THE GARBOLOGISTS, ANDY WARHOL IN IRAN & More
September 14, 2022

Northlight Theatre has announced its 2022-2023 season, opening with the buddy comedy The Garbologists by Lindsay Joelle, directed by Cody Estle.
The Den Theatre to Present Comedian Brad Williams in December on The Heath MainstageThe Den Theatre to Present Comedian Brad Williams in December on The Heath Mainstage
September 14, 2022

The Den Theatre will present comedian Brad Williams, performing four stand-up shows December 16 & 17, 2022 on The Heath Mainstage.
David Phelps & Sam Tsui to Lead CHILDREN OF EDEN Staged Concert in ChicagoDavid Phelps & Sam Tsui to Lead CHILDREN OF EDEN Staged Concert in Chicago
September 14, 2022

Award winning gospel artist, David Phelps, and internet singing sensation, Sam Tsui, will be joining the staged concert presentation of Stephen Schwartz and John Caird's CHILDREN OF EDEN in Chicago this October.