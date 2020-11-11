Lyric Opera of Chicago & Chicago Federation of Musicians Reach Understanding on Modifying Multi-Year Labor Agreement

Lyric’s General Director, President & CEO, Anthony Freud said: "Our goals are the same; to protect our individuals and protect our company,"

Lyric Opera of Chicago and the Chicago Federation of Musicians #10-208 have released a joint statement regarding their currently existing multi-year labor agreement.

See the statement below:

Lyric Opera of Chicago and the Chicago Federation of Musicians local #10-208 (CFM) have reached an agreement to modify their currently existing multi-year labor agreement that extends through the 2020/21 Season. Lyric's General Director, President & CEO, Anthony Freud, cites "Our goals are the same; to protect our individuals and protect our company through this unprecedented and volatile pandemic. We have worked collaboratively to reach mutual agreement on a compensation and health care package to provide some security for our artists in this uncertain world."

The CFM local #10-208 President Terryl Jares states, "The CFM and the musicians of the Lyric Opera Orchestra are pleased to have worked with Lyric to reach an agreement. The agreement helps our members financially in this unprecedented time, and provides a path for Lyric and the musicians to effectively collaborate on finding ways to continue to bring great opera performances to Chicago."

Lyric's leadership team continues ongoing conversations with its IATSE groups that represent Theatrical Stage Employees, and the American Guild of Musical Artists which represents our stage artists and production staff. "We are hopeful to reach similar agreements with both groups in the very near future, says Freud. "Despite our stage being dark and the devastating financial impact of cancelling the remainder of the current season, we do not intend to leave any of our artists and technicians behind."

Lyric Opera of Chicago is currently planning to open its 2021/22 Season in September of next year.

