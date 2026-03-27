Lyric Opera Will Present Rising Stars In Concert in April

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center at Lyric Opera of Chicago will present Rising Stars in Concert on Saturday, April 25, 2026 at 7:30 p.m., at the Lyric Opera House. This annual showcase of the acclaimed Ryan Opera Center's 2025/26 Ensemble is a vibrant and theatrically engaging program celebrating the next generation of operatic talent. The concert is free and open to all. Tickets can be reserved at lyricopera.org/risingstars.

"Rising Stars in Concert is a true celebration of our Ryan Opera Center Ensemble and their remarkable artistry," says John Mangum, General Director, President and CEO of Lyric Opera. "After a full season of intense training and mainstage performances, our emerging artists take the stage to shine. It's a thrilling, world-class performance — and a rare chance to see the opera stars of tomorrow — all in one unforgettable, free evening."



The 2025/26 Ensemble performs with the Lyric Opera Orchestra under the baton of Lyric Music Director Enrique Mazzola in a dynamic program directed by Kyle Lang. The performance features selections from Gaetano Donizetti's Viva la mamma, a witty and irreverent comedy that captures the delightful chaos of staging an opera, complete with outsized personalities and a notoriously overbearing stage mother. The evening also includes additional repertoire showcasing the Ensemble's versatility and breadth of talent.



The full 2025/26 Ensemble roster will be featured in Rising Stars in Concert, including Ryan Opera Center singers Adia Evans, Emily Richter, Alexis Peart, Camille Robles, Daniel Luis Espinal, Travon D. Walker, Sankara Harouna, Sihao Hu, Finn Sagal, Christopher Humbert, Jr., and Benjamin R. Sokol as well as Ryan Opera Center pianist Michael Banwarth and conductor Chi-Yuan Lin. Pianist Michael Banwarth will be performing as part of the concert and conductor Chi-Yuan Lin will conduct selected pieces. Supporting the performance behind thescenes are Ryan Opera Center stage director Marinette Gomez and stage manager Gemma DeCetra.



"As the season's culminating performance, Rising Stars in Concert reflects Lyric Opera's commitment to developing world-class artists, while celebrating emerging talent in a dynamic, theatrical showcase that marks the next chapter in the careers of tomorrow's leading opera performers. Come celebrate with us," says Matthew Ozawa, Chief Artistic Officer at Lyric.



Members of the 2025/26 Ensemble have played important roles at Lyric this season, including serving as understudies for lead roles and performing supporting roles in various operas including Medea, Cavalleria rusticana & Pagliacci, Salome, Madama Butterfly, and El último sueño de Frida y Diego.



Michael Banwarth, Gemma DeCetra, Adia Evans, Marinette Gomez, Sankara Harouna, Christopher Humbert, Jr., Chi-Yuan Lin, Emily Richter, Finn Sagal, and Travon D. Walker will conclude their tenures with the Ryan Opera Center following the concert to pursue full-time careers nationally and internationally. Upcoming engagements for these soon-to-be alumni include Staatsteater Kassel (Germany), Wolf Trap Opera, Komische Oper Berlin, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Des Moines Metro Opera, Glimmerglass Festival, La Monnaie (Brussels), Oper Frankfurt, and The Metropolitan Opera as well as returns to their artistic home, Lyric Opera of Chicago.

The 2025/26 Ryan Opera Center Ensemble

Sopranos: Adia Evans, Emily Richter

Mezzo-Sopranos: Alexis Peart, Camille Robles

Tenors: Daniel Luis Espinal, Travon D. Walker

Baritones: Sankara Harouna, Sihao Hu, Finn Sagal

Bass-Baritones: Christopher Humbert, Jr., Benjamin R. Sokol

Pianist: Michael Banwarth

Conductor: Chi-Yuan Lin

Stage Director: Marinette Gomez

Stage Manager: Gemma DeCetra



Rising Stars in Concert will be recorded for broadcast on 98.7 WFMT and online streaming at wfmt.com on Sunday, May 17, at 5 p.m.