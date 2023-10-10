Lyric Opera Of Chicago's Ryan Opera Center Accepting Applications For 2024/25 Ensemble Conductor, Stage Director, And Stage Manager Positions

Artists from around the world are invited to complete an online application, to be received by November 28, 2023.

Oct. 10, 2023

Lyric Opera Of Chicago's Ryan Opera Center Accepting Applications For 2024/25 Ensemble Conductor, Stage Director, And Stage Manager Positions

Considered one of the world's preeminent artist-development programs, The Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center at Lyric Opera of Chicago announces that applications are now open for the 2024/25 Ensemble Conductor, Stage Director, and Stage Manager positions.

Artists from around the world are invited to complete an online application, to be received by November 28, 2023. Applications are free and must be submitted via YAP Tracker; free registration for a YAP Tracker account can be found at yaptracker.com.

The Ryan Opera Center is an equal-opportunity employer/program and encourages qualified artists from historically underrepresented groups, including but not limited to those who identify as Black, Indigenous, or a Person of Color, to apply for its Ensemble.

Select applicants for the Conductor position will be invited to a live audition in Chicago on February 7, 2024. Select applicants for the Stage Director and Stage Manager positions will be invited to virtual interviews in January and February, 2024.

The 2024/25 Ryan Opera Center Ensemble program dates are May 6, 2024 through April 26, 2025, with an option for renewal, as the positions are expected to have a two-year residency.

To learn more about the Ryan Opera Center Ensemble applications, please visit lyricopera.org/ryan-opera-center/auditions



