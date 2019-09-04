Lucas Hnath's DANA H. Starts Friday At Goodman Theatre

Preview performances begin September 6 for the world premiere of Dana H. by Lucas Hnath, "one of the freshest playwriting voices to emerge in the past five years" (The New York Times). A co-production with Los Angeles' Center Theatre Group, Dana H. is an innovative work that "blurs the lines between documentary and drama" (The Hollywood Reporter) based on the harrowing true story of Hnath's own mother, Dana Higginbotham, and adapted from interviews conducted by Steve Cosson.

Obie Award-winning director Les Waters helms the one-woman production featuring Deirdre O'Connell, "one of the underrecognized great talents in the American theater" (Los Angeles Times), who makes her Goodman debut in the title role. Dana H. appeared at the Center Theatre Group this past summer and will appear at the Vineyard Theatre (New York) in winter 2020. The creative team includes Andrew Boyce (Set), Janice Pytel (Costumes), Paul Toben (Lights and Supertitle Design), Mikhail Fiksel (Sound) and Steve Cuiffo (Illusion and Lip Sync Consultant). Dana H. appears September 6 - October 6 (Opening Night is Monday, September 16) in the Goodman's Owen Theatre. Tickets ($15-45; subject to change) are on sale now at GoodmanTheatre.org/DanaH, by phone at 312.443.3800 or at the box office (170 North Dearborn). Recommended for ages 16+ for dark themes and vivid descriptions of violence.

A nondenominational hospice chaplain, Dana had stared death in the face on countless occasions, but when she helped a mentally ill ex-convict turn his life around, she suddenly found her own life hanging in the balance. Dana was held captive with her life in this man's hands-trapped in a series of Florida motels, disoriented and terrified-for five months. Told in Dana's own words and reconstructed for the stage by her son, Hnath, Dana H. shatters the boundaries of the art form and of our understanding of good and evil.

Audiences can save more with Goodman Theatre's MEMBERSHIP packages-including Classic, 8-play, 5-play or 3-play packages; Choice, a personalized package that can include both Owen and Albert productions; and Whenever-the ultimate flexible package, to be used at any time during the season. Goodman Members receive unlimited ticket exchanges, discounted parking, 15% savings at the Goodman bar and gift shop, restaurant discounts and more. To purchase a Membership visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Memberships or call the Box Office at 312.443.3800.

DRINKS & DISCUSSION - Throughout the run | post-show | Goodman Theatre FREE. Enhance your theater-going experience with the Drinks & Discussion Series! Stay after to select performances to enjoy a complimentary glass of wine and discussion led by a member of the Goodman's Artistic Team. For dates and times, visit GoodmanTheatre.org/DrinksDiscussion.

ACCESSIBILITY AT THE GOODMAN

Touch Tour, September 29 at 12:30pm - A presentation detailing the set, costume and character elements

Audio Described Performance, September 29 at 2pm - The action/text is audibly enhanced for patrons via headset

ASL Interpreted Performance, October 5 at 2pm - Professional ASL interpreter signs the action/text as played

Open Captioned Performance, October 6 at 2pm - An LED sign presents dialogue in sync with the performance

Visit Goodman Theatre.org/Access" target="_blank">Goodman Theatre.org/Access for more information about Goodman Theatre's accessibility efforts.





