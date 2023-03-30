Lookingglass Theatre Company Announces Registration Is Now Open for 2023 Summer Camp

The Department of Curiosity at Lookingglass Theatre Company invites high school students to participate in a one-of-a-kind experience this summer in the historic Water Tower Water Works on Michigan Avenue.

Lookingglass is offering two 2-week intensives that will be dynamic, inventive, collaborative, and intensely creative. Led by Lookingglass Teaching Artists and Ensemble Members, these intensives will offer a unique opportunity to work with leading innovators in the field, with workshops in writing, acting, design, and ensemble creation that will cultivate the complete theater-maker. Registration is now open!

During An American Road Trip, June 19-30, students will put that journey in their mind, bones, and muscles, as they explore the recurring theme of national identity.

Rebels and revolutionaries push the world forward, challenging known quantities and upending assumptions. During Rebellion and Renegades, July 17-28, students will get in touch with their inner vagabond while using theatre to shake things up!

"At Lookingglass, we are ardent believers in the power of ensemble-based theatre to transform the world within us and the world around us," says Ensemble Member and Director of Community Engagement, Andrew White. "A two-week immersion is an ideal way for teens to expand their skill set as actors and theater-makers, explore new frontiers in their growth as artists, and dive deep into the techniques that have been the bedrock for the unique storytelling that has brought Lookingglass national acclaim."

Lookingglass Theatre's Summer Intensives will take place on June 19-30 and July 17-28, Mondays - Fridays from 10AM - 4PM at the Water Tower Water Works, 821 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611. Space is limited. Tuition for the 2-week camp is $800. Partial and full scholarships are available for those who would like to apply.

For more information, visit lookingglasstheatre.org/summer-teen-intensives.

Curiosity is a driving impulse behind Lookingglass Theatre Company's work on stage and in our community. Guided by the Company's mission to make theatre "exhilarating, inspirational, and accessible to all," the Department of Curiosity at Lookingglass cultivates creativity, expands access, and transforms classrooms and communities across the City we call home.

Lookingglass teaching artists bring the Company's core values of collaboration, invention, and transformation to address each organizational partner's specific needs and goals, co-designing programs in which all participants are "changed, charged, and empowered."

Lookingglass has engaged teachers, students, families, and community members since 1990, serving approximately 3,500 students per year. Our current programs include camps, classes, school programs, and young ensemble.

The Community Engagement programs expand access to Lookingglass art and artists and deepen the experience of the Company's work for our audiences. Lookingglass partners with more than 30 organizations each year, building sustained relationships with communities across the diverse Chicago landscape.

For more information, visit lookingglasstheatre.org/curiosity.

