Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lookingglass Theatre Company Announces Registration Is Now Open for 2023 Summer Camp

Lookingglass is offering two 2-week intensives that will be dynamic, inventive, collaborative, and intensely creative. 

Mar. 30, 2023  

Lookingglass Theatre Company Announces Registration Is Now Open for 2023 Summer Camp

The Department of Curiosity at Lookingglass Theatre Company invites high school students to participate in a one-of-a-kind experience this summer in the historic Water Tower Water Works on Michigan Avenue.

Lookingglass is offering two 2-week intensives that will be dynamic, inventive, collaborative, and intensely creative. Led by Lookingglass Teaching Artists and Ensemble Members, these intensives will offer a unique opportunity to work with leading innovators in the field, with workshops in writing, acting, design, and ensemble creation that will cultivate the complete theater-maker. Registration is now open!

During An American Road Trip, June 19-30, students will put that journey in their mind, bones, and muscles, as they explore the recurring theme of national identity.

Rebels and revolutionaries push the world forward, challenging known quantities and upending assumptions. During Rebellion and Renegades, July 17-28, students will get in touch with their inner vagabond while using theatre to shake things up!

"At Lookingglass, we are ardent believers in the power of ensemble-based theatre to transform the world within us and the world around us," says Ensemble Member and Director of Community Engagement, Andrew White. "A two-week immersion is an ideal way for teens to expand their skill set as actors and theater-makers, explore new frontiers in their growth as artists, and dive deep into the techniques that have been the bedrock for the unique storytelling that has brought Lookingglass national acclaim."

Lookingglass Theatre's Summer Intensives will take place on June 19-30 and July 17-28, Mondays - Fridays from 10AM - 4PM at the Water Tower Water Works, 821 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60611. Space is limited. Tuition for the 2-week camp is $800. Partial and full scholarships are available for those who would like to apply.

For more information, visit lookingglasstheatre.org/summer-teen-intensives.

To register, fill out this form.

Curiosity is a driving impulse behind Lookingglass Theatre Company's work on stage and in our community. Guided by the Company's mission to make theatre "exhilarating, inspirational, and accessible to all," the Department of Curiosity at Lookingglass cultivates creativity, expands access, and transforms classrooms and communities across the City we call home.

Lookingglass teaching artists bring the Company's core values of collaboration, invention, and transformation to address each organizational partner's specific needs and goals, co-designing programs in which all participants are "changed, charged, and empowered."

Lookingglass has engaged teachers, students, families, and community members since 1990, serving approximately 3,500 students per year. Our current programs include camps, classes, school programs, and young ensemble.

The Community Engagement programs expand access to Lookingglass art and artists and deepen the experience of the Company's work for our audiences. Lookingglass partners with more than 30 organizations each year, building sustained relationships with communities across the diverse Chicago landscape.

For more information, visit lookingglasstheatre.org/curiosity.

The health and safety of our audiences, artists, and staff are a top priority and we have invested our resources accordingly. As guidelines are constantly evolving, all policies are subject to change.

Please refer to the health and safety page for more information about our current policies and safety measures regarding COVID-19.




TRADE FEDERATION Exploring Globalization Through Star Wars, Opens April 28 Photo
TRADE FEDERATION Exploring Globalization Through Star Wars, Opens April 28
Otherworld Theatre Company, the premier science fiction and fantasy production company in North America, today announced the staging of Andy Boyd's “THE TRADE FEDERATION, Or, Let's Explore Globalization Through the Star Wars Prequels,” running April 28 - May 13, 2023 on the Ray Bradbury stage at 3914 N. Clark St.
Deeply Rooted Hosts Dance Education Spring Showcase At Logan Center For The Arts This May& Photo
Deeply Rooted Hosts Dance Education Spring Showcase At Logan Center For The Arts This May 
Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, one of Chicago's premier professional dance companies for more than 25 years, hosts its Annual Dance Education Spring Showcase, this year honoring the legacy of Co-Founders Kevin Iega Jeff and Gary Abbott.
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL to Run June Through September at Kokandy Productions Photo
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL to Run June Through September at Kokandy Productions
This summer, dive into Bikini Bottom as Kokandy Productions kicks off its 2023 season with Nickelodeon’s The Spongebob Musical, directed by JD Caudill.
World Premiere of HOUSE MUSICAL: COMING OF AGE IN THE AGE OF HOUSE to be Presented by Camp Photo
World Premiere of HOUSE MUSICAL: COMING OF AGE IN THE AGE OF HOUSE to be Presented by Campsongs Productions
Campsongs Productions announced the on-sale of world premiere musical HOUSE MUSICAL: COMING OF AGE IN THE AGE OF HOUSE, celebrating Chicago’s famed house music scene at the legendary Warehouse club. 

More Hot Stories For You


THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL to Run June Through September at Kokandy ProductionsTHE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL to Run June Through September at Kokandy Productions
March 30, 2023

This summer, dive into Bikini Bottom as Kokandy Productions kicks off its 2023 season with Nickelodeon’s The Spongebob Musical, directed by JD Caudill.
World Premiere of HOUSE MUSICAL: COMING OF AGE IN THE AGE OF HOUSE to be Presented by Campsongs ProductionsWorld Premiere of HOUSE MUSICAL: COMING OF AGE IN THE AGE OF HOUSE to be Presented by Campsongs Productions
March 30, 2023

Campsongs Productions announced the on-sale of world premiere musical HOUSE MUSICAL: COMING OF AGE IN THE AGE OF HOUSE, celebrating Chicago’s famed house music scene at the legendary Warehouse club. 
Lakeside Pride's First Board Chair of Color Elevates New Voices to Leadership / Event Synopsis
March 30, 2023

Lakeside Pride, Chicago’s premiere music groups for the LGBTQ community members and allies is currently under the direction of its first BIPOC Board Chair, Jonathan Alvares. This is all a part of an initiative to create the most diverse and representative board in all of Chicago. 
Registration For FREE Tickets APIDA ARTS FESTIVAL Begins April 1Registration For FREE Tickets APIDA ARTS FESTIVAL Begins April 1
March 29, 2023

APIDA Arts Festival, Celebrating the Creativity of Asian, Pacific Island and Desi/South Asian Americans in Chicago, in association with the City of Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, Goodman Theatre, Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA) and Lookingglass Theatre, announces registration for free tickets to the inaugural Festival, May 5 - 7, and paid tickets to the Sunday, May 7 After Party will be available Saturday, April 1 at 12 p.m. at APIDAArts.org. As some events are limited in size, registration is strongly encouraged for these free events. The mission of the APIDA Arts Festival is to amplify and unify Asian, Pacific Island and Desi/South Asian American artists in Chicago by showcasing their work at premier cultural institutions, providing greater representation, equity and opportunity. The APIDA Arts Festival will also be available via streaming on APIDA Arts YouTube channel.
BrightSide Theatre Presents GYPSY, June 2-18BrightSide Theatre Presents GYPSY, June 2-18
March 29, 2023

Artistic Director Jeffrey Cass and Executive Director Julie Ann Kornak have announced that to end its 10 season BrightSide Theatre will present what is regarded to be the finest musical ever created…GYPSY!
share