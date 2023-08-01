Local Arts Events Set For the UIS Performing Arts Center

UIS Performing Arts Center has announced the return of sensory-friendly performances as well as the Date Night Series.

Artistic Programs Director Carly Shank says, "We are thrilled to be able to announce two shows this year that are designed to be enjoyed by individuals who are neurodivergent and feel best when there are not dramatic sensory changes. We won't have lighting changes or major sound changes. It's in our smaller venue so it's not so overwhelming and everyone can feel more welcome."

These performances are 60 minutes in length and will be held in the UIS Studio Theatre. These performances are specially designed to offer a sensory-friendly experience in a welcoming and inclusive environment. All are welcome!

Experience Folk Dance, Wednesday, November 15 at 6:30 pm - The Springfield International Folk Dancers will treat audiences to a demonstration and performance of two distinct styles of dance. The dances of Germany will focus on couple dances that form patterns on the dance floor. The dances of the Balkan regions (Greece, Serbia, and Romania) will feature line dances that incorporate intricate footwork. A local favorite, the Springfield International Folk Dancers will delight you will the costumes, music, and dances from these distinct regions. If you are lucky, you may even learn a step or two!

Experience Joyful Music with Dan & Claudia Zanes, Tuesday, February 27 at 6:30 pm - Grammy Award winner Dan Zanes and Haitian-American jazz vocalist Claudia Zanes perform a mix of old and new songs from near and far in a style that's been called "All-Ages Social Music." In other words, when they perform it's a party! The audience is invited to dance and sing along in what might be called a casual - and subversively educational - festive atmosphere. The music is homespun, joyful, sophisticated, and artful.

More information at: UISpac.com/education/sensory-friendly

The Date Night Series is back by popular demand, these short events are only $15 per ticket and will leave you with time for dinner afterwards to make for a great date night! Come out and experience skilled local artists sharing their work in the intimate UIS Studio Theatre.

Date Night with Mother Road Bones<https://sangamonauditorium.org/events/date-night-with-mother-road-bones> - In partnership with UIS Music - September 16 at 6:30 pm - The Mother Road Bones are a trombone quartet that performs in all genres of music from Classical and Jazz to Broadway and Pop.

Date Night with Improv<https://sangamonauditorium.org/events/date-night-with-improv> - September 22 at 6:30 pm - Capital City Improv will delight you with a night of favorite short-form improv games.

Date Night with Jazz - In partnership with UIS Music - October 5 at 6:30 pm - Join the Groove Merchants for a jazz night celebrating the artists and the art form. Headed by UIS music faculty Manley Mallard (guitar), local legends Buddy Rogers (sax), Nick Groesch (piano) and Jaro Howse (drums), will join with featured Chicago-based musicians Will Mallard (trumpet) and Marion Mallard (bass) to drive the band with a variety of influences and styles. More information at: UISpac.com/events/date-night-events

Pre-sale tickets will be available to members of FRIENDS of UIS Performing Arts Center beginning Wednesday, August 2nd, (to learn how to become a FRIEND and read about our Membership levels, visit UISpac.com/FRIENDS) all remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 4th at 10 am. To become a FRIEND call the UIS Ticket Office at (217) 206-6160.