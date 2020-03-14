Little Time Theatre Co. Postpones CLEMENTINE Due To Coronavirus

In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19), Little Time Theatre Co. announced today it will postpone its world premiere drama Clementine, scheduled to play March 13 - 29, 2020 at Chicago Dramatists, 1105 W. Chicago Ave. in Chicago. For ticket refunds, please e-mail info@littletimetheatreco.com.

Comments Co-Founder Cameron Roberts, "In response to recommendations from Governor J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot, we are postponing our inaugural production of Clementine. The health and safety of our audience is of the utmost importance to us. We hope that everyone remains happy and healthy until we are able to gather again."

After graduating from The Theatre School at DePaul University, we were excited to join Chicago's theatre community but found ourselves yearning for an artistic home to develop our own work. Though full of hope, we were without a clear mission. Thanks to one of our professors, we sat down to make a list of all that we would want our theatre company to accomplish. After an exhausting amount of brainstorming, one of our members exclaimed, "There's so much I want to do and it feels like there's so little time to do it!" This aha moment captured what we believe theatre can do best, which eventually led us to our mission:

Time is precious. We are only given so much of it. To us, great plays are about people coming to terms with the inevitable and asking themselves, "What will I do with the little time I have?" It is our mission to produce plays that extend this question beyond the stage and into the minds and hearts of our audience.





