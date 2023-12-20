Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

Lisa Rock Brings A CARPENTERS CHRISTMAS To Raue Center

Lisa Rock brings A Carpenters Christmas to Raue Center

Dec. 20, 2023

Singer and playwright Lisa Rock and her 6-piece band are keeping The Carpenters' holiday traditions alive with spot-on renditions of their unforgettable Christmas tunes with A Carpenters Christmas at Raue Center, December 22, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

"We are so happy to end our 14-show tour of A Carpenters' Christmas back home for the holidays at one of our favorite venues!" says Lisa Rock. 

While The Carpenters are known for over a dozen chart-topping hits, they also won over their fans with their Christmas celebrations. Singer and playwright Lisa Rock and her 6-piece backing band keep The Carpenters' holiday traditions alive and bring their unforgettable Christmas songs to the stage. Based on the music of The Carpenters' two holiday albums and Christmas variety shows, A Carpenters Christmas featuring “Merry Christmas Darling” and the jazzy “Santa Claus is Comin' to Town,” it's a holiday concert that spreads joy and cheer to all.

Tickets start at $30* ($21* for RaueNOW Members) and may be purchased online at Click Here or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows. 

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming – striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor—Lucile Raue—Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination. 

For additional information, visit rauecenter.org.


