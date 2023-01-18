Lifeline Theatre KidSeries Presents EXTRA YARN
Extra Yarn runs February 18–March 11.
Lifeline Theatre presents the world premiere musical of the KidSeries production Extra Yarn. The musical is based on the book of the same title by Mac Barnet; illustrated by Jon Klassen, adapted by Lifeline Theatre ensemble members Jessica Wright Buha* and John Szymanski+, with music by John Szymanski+, and directed by Anthony Kayer+^, also a Lifeline Theatre ensemble member. Extra Yarn runs February 18-March 11 at Lifeline Theatre, 6912 N. Glenwood Ave. (free parking and shuttle; see below.) The press opening for Extra Yarn is Sunday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. (Previews are Saturday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. and
1 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 19 at 11 a.m.) Regular performance times (February 25 - March 19) are Saturdays and Sundays at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Ticket prices are $20 for regular single tickets, $15 preview tickets, with group rates for 8 or more available upon request. Tickets may be purchased visiting www.lifelinetheatre.com or at the Lifeline Theatre Box Office, 773.761.4477. The production runs approximately 1 hour with no intermission. The book will be on sale in the lobby.
Accessible Performances: The Saturday, Feb. 25, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. performances will feature open captioning for patrons who are deaf or hard-of-hearing. The Saturday, March 4, 11 a.m. performance will feature a pre-show touch tour of the set at 9:30 a.m. and live audio description for patrons who are blind or have low vision. And there will be an added sensory-friendly performance on Sunday, March 11 at 11 a.m. for patrons with social and/or cognitive disabilities. For more information about Lifeline's accessibility services, please contact our Accessibility Coordinator Nathan Crawford+ at 773.761.4477 x703 or at access@lifelinetheatre.com.