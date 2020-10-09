Lifeline Theatre Announces KidSeries Membership Tier

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Lifeline Theatre is adding to their new membership program to accommodate for upcoming KidSeries programming. This is in addition to Lifeline's Full Membership, Household Membership and Digital Membership options. Lifeline's KidSeries Membership tier includes:

Lifeline KidSeries Membership: $40 ($45 value)

a-? Access to all virtual Stories Come Alive! classes throughout the 20/21 Season ($25 value). For ages 4-10.

a-? Saturday, Oct. 24: "Duck For President" by Doreen Cronin

a-? Saturday, Dec. 5: "Saturday" by Oge Mora

a-? Saturday, Jan.16, 2021: "Sparky!" by Jenny Ofill and Chris Appelhans

a-? Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021: "Your Name is a Song by Jamilah Thompkins-Bigelow

a-? Saturday, April 17, 2021: "The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs" by Jon Sciezska

a-? Early access and unlimited viewing of any digital KidSeries programming ($20 value)

a-? "Click Clack Moo" - Coming in Spring 2021, dates TBAStories Come Alive! class in conjunction with Click Clack Moo, date TBA

a-? Backstage Pass to digital extras!

Stories Come Alive! classes will be live and held virtually via Zoom from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST. Class sizes will be limited to ensure attention and participation. Students will work closely with Lifeline teaching artists, including Education Director Julie Ganey, as they read and discuss the designated book before jumping into games and exercises that explore the major themes from the story! Upon registration confirmation, parents will receive a link to the Zoom meeting.

Memberships may be purchased beginning Wednesday, October 7 at 12 p.m. by calling the Lifeline Theatre Box Office at 773.761.4477 or by visiting www.lifelinetheatre.com. For additional information on all of Lifeline's current virtual programming, please visit www.lifelinetheatre.com

