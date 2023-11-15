Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

Lifeline Theatre Accepting Submissions From BIPOC Writers For Stage Adaptation Workshop

Submit your work by Dec 17.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

Lifeline Theatre's 3rd annual adaptation workshop is accepting submissions from writers of color through December 17, 2023. The workshop offers Lifeline's expertise in literary adaptation to support playwrights/writers of color (BIPOC) seeking to adapt for the stage. The workshops will culminate in public readings and the potential to be included in future Lifeline seasons.  

SUBMISSIONS

Submissions should outline the writer's intent to develop a stage adaptation of a book or other literary work (e.g., short story, article, memoir, tale, poem, etc.). Proposals can be for traditional adaptations or "inspired by" approaches where the literature serves as a jumping off point, but the source material should be in the public domain. Only one proposal per writer will be accepted. Interested individuals are asked to complete the submission form and upload their script by the submission deadline of December 17, 2023.  For full info on criteria and access to the submission form visit Click Here

If chosen, writers will receive:

  • A $500 stipend;
  • A process-oriented, writer-focused, developmental experience;
  • A director and a dramaturg;
  • Regular readings of new or rewritten material with feedback from experienced Lifeline ensemble members and playwright-invited artists;
  • Administrative and casting support;
  • A final reading for an invited audience.

“We are looking forward to supporting and serving the desires and needs of our selected playwrights,” shares Lifeline Artistic Director Ilesa Duncan. “Our ensemble members will be available to actively coach, guide, and facilitate writers. Playwrights will also have the freedom to choose the frequency, level, and style of feedback they prefer from our team as well. The development process will culminate in a final reading for an invited audience in July 2024.”

SELECTION TIMELINE

·        December 17th: Application form closes

·        Early-January: Finalists informed

·        Late-January: Finalist interviews

·        Early-February: Workshop playwright(s) announced

Writers of color may submit to the 3rd Annual Adaptation Workshop at Click Here

Please email workshop@lifelinetheatre.com with any questions.

ABOUT LIFELINE THEATRE

Now in its 41st season, Lifeline Theatre continues to explore, interpret, and reimagine books and other literary works to create stories that move us beyond the margins of our own lives. Lifeline Theatre – Big Stories, Up Close. Lifeline Theatre's programs are partially supported by Carol Oppenheim + Jerome Lamet Charitable Fund; a CityArts Grant from the City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs & Special Events; Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation; Lloyd A. Fry Foundation; Illinois Arts Council Agency; The Polk Bros. Foundation; Rogers Park Social; The Saints; S&C Electric Company Fund; The Shubert Foundation; and the annual support of businesses and individuals.


Recommended For You