Lifeline Thatre Presents FROM THE MISSISSIPPI DELTA, A Co-production With Pegasus Theatre Chicago

Performances run Thursday, April 27— Sunday, June 18.

Mar. 15, 2023  

Lifeline Theatre presents From the Mississippi Delta, based on the autobiography of and written by Dr. Endesha Ida Mae Holland. Lifeline Theatre's Artistic Director ILesa Duncan directs From the Mississippi Deltaand the production runs Thursday, April 27- Sunday, June 18 at Lifeline Theatre, 6912 N. Glenwood Ave. (free parking and shuttle; see below.) The press opening for From the Mississippi Delta is Sunday, Apr. 30 at 2:30 p.m. Opening night is Monday, May 1 at 7:30 p.m. (Previews are Thursday, Apr. 27 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Apr. 28 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday Apr. 29 at 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, May 30 at 2:30 p.m.). Regular performance times (May 5 - June 18) are Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $45 for regular single tickets, $25 for previews, $35 for seniors and active/retired military personnel (with ID), $15 for students (with ID), with group rates for 10 or more available upon request.

Tickets may be purchased visiting www.lifelinetheatre.com or at the Lifeline Theatre Box Office, 773.761.4477. The production runs approximately 2 hours with an intermission. The autobiography will be on sale in the lobby.

From the Mississippi Delta is based on Dr. Holland's memoir of the same title as she recounts her 20-year journey from humble beginnings in Greenwood, Mississippi to achieving her Ph.D. at the University of Minnesota. Directed by Lifeline Artistic Director ILesa Duncan (Neverwhere [2018], Middle Passage,) experience a story of triumph in the face of extreme adversity that expertly weaves through the trials and tribulations of Dr. Holland's life relayed through the bodies and voices of only three actors, all in tribute to one of America's unsung "sheroes".

Co-producer Pegasus Theatre Chicago is developing a series of city-wide community engagement events and post-performance talk-backs. Events include: #ProtectBlackGirls: A Panel Discussion on Organizing, Advocacy, and Action; "Dirt to Delta," a poetry performance; and a writing workshop. Dates and locations will be updated on the Lifeline and Pegasus websites.

The complete cast and production team for From the Mississippi Delta includes guest artists LaKecia Harris, Arielle Leverett, & Jenise Sheppard; with understudies Tierra Matthews.




Springtime brings Broadway's home run hit musical, DAMN YANKEES, to the Marriott Theatre, previewing Wednesday, April 12, opening April 19 at 7:30 p.m. and closing June 4, 2023.
Raue Center For The Arts welcomes country music billboard chart-topper Phil Vassar on November 18, 2023 at 8 p.m.
Eclectic Full Contact Theatre will present their first full-length production in Chicago since 2019-the world premiere of 'The Wonder' by Maggie Lou Rader at the Edge Theatre 5451 N Broadway.
See photos from Working In Concert’s 2nd annual International Women’s Day concert - A Tribute to Women in the Arts brought to the Oak Park area.

March 14, 2023

Springtime brings Broadway's home run hit musical, DAMN YANKEES, to the Marriott Theatre, previewing Wednesday, April 12, opening April 19 at 7:30 p.m. and closing June 4, 2023.
March 14, 2023

Eclectic Full Contact Theatre will present their first full-length production in Chicago since 2019-the world premiere of 'The Wonder' by Maggie Lou Rader at the Edge Theatre 5451 N Broadway.
March 14, 2023

See photos from Working In Concert’s 2nd annual International Women’s Day concert - A Tribute to Women in the Arts brought to the Oak Park area.
March 14, 2023

Stage Left Theatre announces their upcoming production of IN THE BACK / ON THE FLOOR by Ken Green and directed by Rachel Van. Ken is a Chicago playwright residing in Boston whose work touches the tension and relief of common struggles for the common person.
March 14, 2023

The Seldoms, a Chicago-based dance company celebrating 20 years of multidisciplinary performances exploring complex issues, presents the world premiere of Superbloom, an evening-length work combining movement, live music, animation, and costume and lighting design.
