League of Chicago Theatres to Host Free, Public Celebration to Kick Off Chicago Theatre Week

Chicago, IL (January 31, 2023)—The League of Chicago Theatres, in partnership with Choose Chicago, announces a celebratory evening of food, drinks, mingling, and performances to launch Chicago Theatre Week 2023. The event will bring together a community of theatre-makers and theatregoers on Monday, February 13, from 5pm-7:30pm at The Den Theatre, 1331 N Milwaukee in Chicago. The celebration will include a welcome by League of Chicago Theatres Executive Director Marissa Lynn Ford with performances of select productions featured during Chicago Theatre Week and in celebration of Black History Month. Chicago’s First Lady Amy Eshleman is expected to attend.

The kick-off celebration is free and open to the public. Capacity is limited and reservations are required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chicago-theatre-week-2023-kick-off-party-tickets-518011806257

Marissa Lynn Ford comments, "Theatre brings people together people across different communities and cultures, and I can't think of a more fitting launch to Chicago Theatre Week than gathering people from across the city to celebrate theatre, dance and comedy in Chicago together. This first-ever public event welcomes everyone as we celebrate one of the best theatre cities in the world."

Performances at the event will include selections from:

Broadway in Bronzeville's

Queens of Policy

by the Harold Washington Cultural Center

written and directed by Jimalita Tilman

Definition Theatre Company's

Alaiyo, a black American love poem

by Micah Ariel Watson, directed by McKenzie Chinn

performed by Felicia Oduh & Patrick Newson Jr.

Invictus Theatre Company's

The Mountaintop

by Katori Hall, directed by Aaron Reese Boseman

performed by Mikha'el Amin & Ny'ajai Ellison

Mercury Theater Chicago's

Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill

by Lanie Robertson, directed by Christopher Chase Carter and Alexis J. Roston

performed by Alexis J. Roston

About Chicago Theatre Week

Chicago Theatre Week (#CTW23) will take place February 16-26, 2023, and is an annual celebration of the rich tradition of theatre-going in Chicago during which visitors and residents can access value-priced tickets. Chicago Theatre Week is a program of the League of Chicago Theatres in partnership with Choose Chicago.

The value-priced CTW tickets will be $30, $15, or less and are on sale at ChicagoTheatreWeek.com.

Currently, more than 70 productions are participating, offering value-priced tickets to productions throughout the city and suburbs. The program continues to bring in new audiences to area theatres with an average of 2/3 of attendees visiting their chosen theatre for the first time. Despite the pandemic, in February 2022 more than 10,500 value-priced tickets were sold to over 60 participating shows and almost 400 individual performances. Chicago Theatre Week, a program of the League of Chicago Theatres in partnership with Choose Chicago, will take place February 16-26, 2023.

"Theatre at its root is about sharing stories. Every experience whether you are seeing a show for the first time or the 100th is completely unique in the way it's told, the reaction from the audience, the actors on stage, the interpretation of the director, and the person you choose to share that moment with," said League of Chicago Theatres Executive Director Marissa Lynn Ford. "Chicago Theatre Week gives you the opportunity to experience multiple stories and participate in this unique experience across the city. There is a story for everybody on our stages."

"Nothing can replace the experience of a live show, and Chicago Theatre Week is the perfect time to explore some of Chicago's incredible productions," said Lynn Osmond, President and CEO of Choose Chicago. "We are proud to partner with the League of Chicago Theatres to present this exciting celebration of Chicago's unique and vibrant theatre scene."

Chicago Theatre Week is presented by the League of Chicago Theatres in partnership with Choose Chicago. Subscribe to the Theatre Week email newsletter for updates and announcements.

The official hashtag for Chicago Theatre Week 2023 is #CTW23.

About Chicago theatre

Chicago theatre is the leader in the U.S. with more than 250 theatres throughout Chicagoland, comprising a rich and varied community ranging from storefront, non-union theatres to the most renowned resident theatres in the country, including 6 which have been honored with Regional Tony Awards, and the largest touring Broadway organization in the nation. Chicago's theatres serve 5 million audience members annually and have a combined budget of more than $250 million. Chicago produces and/or presents more world premieres annually than any other city in the nation. Each year Chicago theatres send new work to resident theatres across the country, to Broadway, and around the world. For more information, visit www.chicagoplays.com. #ChiTheatre

The League of Chicago Theatres' Mission Statement

Theatre is essential to the life of a great city and to its citizens. The League of Chicago Theatres is an alliance of theatres, which leverages its collective strength to support, promote and advocate for Chicago's theatre industry. Through our work, we ensure that theatre continues to thrive in our city.

About Choose Chicago

Choose Chicago is the official sales and marketing organization responsible for promoting Chicago as a global visitor and meetings destination, leveraging the city's unmatched assets to ensure the economic vitality of the city and its member business community. Follow @choosechicago on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter and tag #ChicaGOandKNOW. For more information, visit choosechicago.com.