League of Chicago Theatres to Celebrate 45th Birthday With $45 Tickets & More

The League of Chicago Theatres, established on April 12, 1979, will celebrate 45 years of advocating for the Chicago theatre industry. Several events and promotions are being announced to commemorate the milestone, including Let’s Groove: A League of Chicago Theatres ‘70s-Themed Benefit, a special promotion of $45 tickets to nine Broadway In Chicago productions, and a Chicago Theatre Green Alliance Tool Drive and Swap.

League of Chicago Theatres Executive Director Marissa Lynn Jones comments, “We are so proud of our theatre community and of the advocacy and support provided by the League over the past 45 years. We have a vibrant theater industry and we welcome everyone to celebrate with us as we continue to uplift the art and business of our world-class theatres.”

Birthday events include:

Let's Groove: A League of Chicago Theatres 70s Themed Benefit at iO Theater

April 15, 2024, 5pm-9pm

The League invites you to party like it’s 1979! Featuring a special performance by iO Theater, all-night disco mixes by DJ Adam El, light bites, sweets, and a complimentary 45th anniversary cocktail for each guest (21+), get groovy with us as we celebrate 45 years of Chicago theatre advocacy!

More details: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lets-groove-a-league-of-chicago-theatres-70s-themed-benefit-tickets-863857780877?aff=oddtdtcreator

League's Birthday Bash with Broadway on Hot Tix

Tickets on sale April 11-14, 2024

Purchase $45 tickets to nine participating Broadway In Chicago productions to celebrate the League of Chicago Theatres' 45th Birthday. Tickets will be available from Thursday, April 11, at 10am through Sunday April 14, 2024. Tickets available at hottix.org.

Participating Shows include How I Learned What I Learned, The Simon & Garfunkel Story, Death Becomes Her, Bluey’s Big Play, Golden Girls – The Laughs Continue, Rain – A Tribute to the Beatles, Beetlejuice, SIX and The Kite Runner.

League of Chicago Theatres and Chicago Green Theatre Alliance Tool Drive at Steep Theatre

April 12, 2024

As a way to give back to the Theatre community on the League's 45th anniversary, the League of Chicago Theatres and Chicago Green Theatre Alliance invite theatres and theatre practitioners to bring drills, sewing needles, cables, and flashlights to the first-ever Theater Tool Drive. Swap or donate your theater tools and meet other industry professionals. Tools will be collected from every sector of theatre.

Additional details: https://leagueofchicagotheatres.org/event/theatre-tool-drive/