Laura is back on March 30th at The Annoyance Theater Main Stage as she looks back on her 26 years of life through stand-up comedy, singing, and self-depreciation.

Coming fresh off a Broadway Nomination for "Best Solo Performance" and a Chicago Reader nomination for "Best Comedian (Non-Standup)" this show is aching to come back to the stage.

The night also features world-famous music director Micky York on the keys.