Laura Dellis to Celebrate The Holidays With A VERY DELLIS HOLIDAY at Davenports Next Month

The show will take place on Sunday, December 17th.

By: Nov. 19, 2023

Laura Dellis to Celebrate The Holidays With A VERY DELLIS HOLIDAY at Davenports Next Month

Praised by WLS AM790's Steve Cochran as "one of my favorite rising stars," Laura Dellis is making a mark on the Chicago music and comedy scene. In A Very Dellis Holiday, Laura recounts her favorite holidays of the year through stand-up comedy and music. Hear Lady Gaga and Jesus Christ Superstar mashup-ed into one and talk about her first kiss (and how silly it was!) See Laura in a brand-new sparkly jumpsuit! What more could you want? Bundle up baby, it's going to be a wild time! Joining Laura will be world famous music director Micky York.

The show will take place on Sunday, December 17th, at 7pm, at Davenport's, 1383 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago. There is a $25 cover charge plus a two-drink minimum. Due to the demand for this show, advance tickets are available online at the link below.

Her one-woman shows called Halfway to Fifty, and its follow-up Halfway To Fifty ...2 incorporated stand-up comedy about Laura's life with music of all genres. Both shows were sold out and received much acclaim. Some of the audience comments ranged from "Like an entire SNL show, only consistently funny and with no awkward musical guests" and "I haven't laughed so hard in a long time."

Writing her own standup material, Laura began her road to improv certification through the education at Improv Olympic prior to its closure and recently training again at The Annoyance, where she is performing in the sketch comedy show "Motorcycle Rocketship." Laura also performs with the improv group "Offbrand Funeral Band" all around Chicago comedy theaters.

Laura also co-hosts with Rebecca Marowitz, Tunetown, a podcast on Spotify and Apple, about music of all genres. Together they break down albums, list their favorites, and discover new artists. This podcast is filled with laughter and LOTS of banter.

You can learn more about this rising comic star at LauraDellis.com.


