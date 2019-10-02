Laughing Stock Theatre Announces First Full Season Of Original 'Chicago-Style' Commedia Dell'arte

On October 2nd, 2019 LAUGHING STOCK THEATRE announced the dates and venues for its first full season, bringing the knowledge they gained from a month-long workshop in Italy to Chicago in full force. LAUGHING STOCK THEATRE is excited to produce 3 completely new, ensemble-devised shows this season. The first show of the season will be DOTTORE'S LAB; OR, THE ONE WHERE THEY PLOT A HEIST, directed by Martin Downs. The cast includes Martin Downs in the mask of the 1st Zanni, Aaron Quick in the mask of the 2nd Zanni, Claire Hart Proepper in the mask of the Servetta, Shea Lee in the mask of the Zagna, JR Rubin in the mask of the Magnifico, and Steven Yandell in the masks of the Dottore, the Capitano, and the Innamorato. Remaining show titles and castings will be decided during the rehearsal process.

Dates and venues for the shows are as follows: November 1, 8, 15, and 22 at 8pm

Voice of the City

3429 W Diversey Ave

February 8, 15, 22 at 8pm and February 29th at 10pm

Crowd Theatre

3935 N. Broadway Ave

May 9, 16, 23, and June 6 8pm

"After 4 amazing weeks in Italy we are really looking forward to creating our own "Chicago Style" Commedia based upon our experiences that is more inclusive and modern," said Artistic Director, Claire Hart Proepper. Pay-What-You-Can Tickets are available at https://dime.io/events/DottoresLab and on their website, www.LaughingStockChi.com as well as TodayTix.

LAUGHING STOCK THEATRE was formed in February 2019 and has presented 2 one- off shows in the past year, BIRDCOIN; OR, THE ONE WHERE THEY LEARN TO RESPECT WOMEN, and FINDING HORTENSIO; OR, LOVE IN THE TIME OF CAPITALISM. LAUGHING STOCK THEATRE spreads joy by creating Commedia dell'Arte from a modern perspective that reflects the humor in humanity.

For more information on season:

Website: www.LaughingStockChi.com

Facebook: LaughingStockTheatreChicago

Instagram: @LaughingStockChicago





